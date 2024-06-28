Subscribe
Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett weigh-in video

Lopez vs Claggett official weigh-ins live from James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL

By Parviz Iskenderov
Two-division world champion Teofimo Lopez faces Steve Claggett at James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL on Saturday, June 29. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Lopez of Brooklyn makes the second defense of his WBO junior lightweight title. Claggett of Canada makes his first attempt to become champion. At the pre-fight press conference, both expressed confidence in victory.

To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 140 lbs championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 10-round co-main event at featherweight, Cuban former world champion Robeisy Ramirez meets Brandon Leon Benitez of Mexico. The weight limit is 126 lbs.

In the main card opener, Nico Ali Walsh of Chicago, Illinois and Sona Akale of Minneapolis, Minnesota meet in a six-round rematch at middleweight. The weight limit is 160 lbs.

The Lopez vs Claggett weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Lopez vs Claggett fight card

The Lopez vs Claggett full fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Lopez’ WBO title
  • Robeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Leon Benitez, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale, 6 rounds, middleweight

Prelims

  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Jose Zaragoza, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Elvis Rodriguez vs. Jino Rodrigo, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Lorenzo Medina vs. Detrailous Webster, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Rohan Polanco vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Yan Santana vs. Brandon Valdes, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Euri Cedeno vs. Dormedes Potes, 8 rounds, middleweight
