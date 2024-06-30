Subscribe
Video: Teofimo Lopez decisions Steve Claggett to retain title

Teofimo Lopez defeats Steve Claggett to retain WBO 140-pound title live from James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL

By Parviz Iskenderov
Teofimo Lopez successfully retained his title against Steve Claggett on June 29 at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. The bout served as the main event live on ESPN.

Brooklyn’s two-division world champion out-boxed and defeated the Canadian challenger of Calgary, Alberta by decision. After 12 rounds, two judges scored the fight 120-108, and the third judge had 119-109, all in favor of the representative of the country-host.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 26-year-old Teofimo Lopez improved to 21-1, 13 KOs and made the second successful defense of his WBO super lightweight title. 35-year-old Steve Claggett didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become champion and dropped to 38-8-2, 26 KOs.

Get Lopez vs Claggett full fight card results.

