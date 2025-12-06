Live results: Shabaz Masoud defeats Peter McGrail to win European title

Shabaz Masoud faces Peter McGrail on Saturday, December 6, live from the Salle des Étoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco. They clash for the EBU European super bantamweight title. The contest headlines Monte-Carlo Showdown VI.

Masoud (14-0, 4 KOs) of Rochdale, Lancashire, and Liverpool’s McGrail (12-1, 6 KOs) were originally set to square off in June in Birmingham, but the bout was postponed after Masoud withdrew with an injury. McGrail instead fought Ionut Baluta, taking a majority decision. Masoud hasn’t fought since last November, when he took a split decision over Liam Davies.

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The co-feature is a world championship bout between Beatriz Ferreira (8-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Elif Nur Turhan (11-0, 7 KOs) of Türkiye. Ferreira makes the fourth defense of her IBF lightweight title, while former interim WBA super featherweight champion Turhan looks to claim one of the four full major belts.

On the undercard, Johnny Fisher (13-1, 11 KOs) of the UK takes on Slovakia’s Ivan Balaz (7-0, 5 KOs) at heavyweight. Balaz replaced the originally announced Herbert Matovu (9-1, 8 KOs) of Uganda.

Additionally, Conah Walker (16-3-1, 7 KOs) and Pat McCormack (8-0, 6 KOs) battle for the WBA International and IBF Intercontinental welterweight titles. Plus, Hugo Micallef (11-0, 3 KOs) also meets Sean McComb (20-2, 5 KOs) for the IBF European super lightweight title.

Masoud vs McGrail results

Get Masoud vs McGrail full fight card results below.

Shabaz Masoud def. Peter McGrail by unanimous decision (115-112, 114-113, 114-113) | Watch video

Elif Nur Turhan def. Beatriz Ferreira by TKO (R5, 1:08)

Johnny Fisher def. Ivan Balaz by TKO (R4, 1:19)

Conah Walker def. Pat McCormack by TKO (R12, 2:16)

Sean McComb def. Hugo Micallef by TKO (R8, 2:35)

Masoud vs McGrail live blog December 6, 2025 4:31 PM EST Shabaz Masoud defeats Peter McGrail by decision Shabaz Masoud (15-0, 4 KOs) of Rochdale, Lancashire, defeats Liverpool’s Peter McGrail (12-2, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the EBU European super bantamweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored it 115-112, 114-113, and 114-113. December 6, 2025 3:19 PM EST Elif Nur Turhan TKOs Beatriz Ferreira to claim title Elif Nur Turhan (12-0, 8 KOs) of Türkiye defeats Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira (8-1, 2 KOs) by fifth-round TKO to become the new IBF lightweight champion.



After Turhan dropped Ferreira with big punches, the latter managed to get back on her feet, but the referee waved the fight off, deeming her unable to continue. The official time was 1:08 of the round. Turhan also secured a knockdown in the first round with a right hand.



With the victory, Turhan, who previously held the interim WBA super featherweight title, claimed one of the four full major belts. Ferreira didn’t succeed in her fourth defense and lost the title. December 6, 2025 2:38 PM EST Johnny Fisher stops Ivan Balaz in fourth round UK’s Johnny Fisher (14-1, 12 KOs) stops Ivan Balaz (7-1, 5 KOs) of Slovakia in the fourth round at heavyweight, after being hurt early in the fight. With the win, Fisher rebounds from a stoppage defeat to David Allen in May, while Balaz suffers his first loss. Johnny Fisher knocks down Ivan Balaz during their bout at Salle des Étoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on December 6, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing December 6, 2025 1:59 PM EST Conah Walker TKOs Pat McCormack in 12th round Conah Walker (17-3-1, 8 KOs) drops and stops Pat McCormack (8-1, 6 KOs) in the 12th and final round of their clash for the WBA International and IBF Intercontinental welterweight titles.



Walker knocked McCormack out, sending him through the ropes with a flurry of punches. McCormack managed to get back inside the ring but was unable to get back on his feet to continue. December 6, 2025 1:15 PM EST Video: McComb stops Micallef Here’s the video of the stoppage as Sean McComb drops Hugo Micallef with a left hand. December 6, 2025 12:51 PM EST Sean McComb TKOs Hugo Micallef in eighth round Sean McComb (21-2, 6 KOs) drops and stops Monaco’s Hugo Micallef (11-1, 3 KOs) in the eighth round of their IBF European super lightweight title fight. On his way to victory, the Irish southpaw secured multiple knockdowns, sending his opponent to the canvas with left-hand shots to the head and body. The official time of the stoppage was 2:35 of the round. Sean McComb knocks down Hugo Micallef during their bout at Salle des Étoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on December 6, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing December 6, 2025 1:31 AM EST Masoud vs McGrail: How to watch and start time Masoud vs McGrail airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT. The start time in the UK is 6:00 p.m. GMT. The local start time is 7:00 p.m. CET.