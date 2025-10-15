Shabaz Masoud vs Peter McGrail rescheduled for Monte-Carlo Showdown VI

The bout between Shabaz Masoud and Peter McGrail has been confirmed to headline Monte-Carlo Showdown VI on December 6. The two fighters square off in a rescheduled matchup with the IBO and EBU European super bantamweight titles on the line.

Masoud (14-0, 4 KOs) of Rochdale, Lancashire, and Liverpool’s McGrail (12-1, 6 KOs) were originally scheduled to face each other in June in Birmingham, but the contest didn’t go ahead after Masoud withdrew with an injury.. McGrail remained on the Yafai vs Rodriguez undercard, defeating Ionut Baluta by majority decision.

Stepping through the ropes in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, undefeated Masoud returns to the ring after his split-decision victory over Liam Davies last November. Once-beaten McGrail, meanwhile, is looking for his fifth straight win since being stopped by Ja’Rico O’Quinn in his U.S. debut in late 2023.

“I was gutted when the fight got postponed the first time around,” said Masoud. “But for it now to be headlining in Monte-Carlo, one of the most luxurious destinations in the world. I’m excited, I think it’s going to be a fan-friendly fight and one that will leave a mark on the fans who attend and those who tune in.”

McGrail said, “It’s time to shine, baby. I have never been so excited for a fight since my debut. I’m No. 1.”

Beatriz Ferreira faces Elif Nur Turhan in co-feature

In the co-feature, Beatriz Ferreira (8-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil faces Elif Nur Turhan (11-0, 7 KOs) of Turkiye. Ferreira makes her fourth championship defense of the IBF lightweight title. Former interim WBA super featherweight titleholder Turhan aims to claim one of four major belts in her second weight class.

In other bouts: