Ryan vs Mayer results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) faces Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs) live on ESPN+ from The Theater at MSG in New York on September 27. The British WBO 147 lbs titleholder makes the third defense of her belt. The former unified super featherweight champion of Woodland Hills, California makes the second attempt to win a world title in her second weight class. The main event bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

The co-main event features Xander Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) of Puerto Rico up against Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Zayas’ NABF and NABO super welterweight titles at stake.

The main card opener pits Bruce Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York against Sulaiman Segawa (17-4-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight. Carrington puts on the line his NABF and WBO Intercontinental belts. Segawa brings to the ring his WBC Silver strap.

Headlining the Ryan vs Mayer prelims, Vito Mielnicki Jr (19-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey squares off against Khalil El Harraz (16-5-1, 2 KOs) of Italy. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light middleweight.

Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer results

Get Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT)

Sandy Ryan vs. Mikaela Mayer

Xander Zayas vs. Damian Sosa

Bruce Carrington vs. Sulaiman Segawa

Prelims (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)