Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Ryan vs Mayer results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer live results from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Sandy Ryan faces Mikaela Mayer live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York
Sandy Ryan and Mikaela Mayer come face-to-face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on September 27, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) faces Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs) live on ESPN+ from The Theater at MSG in New York on September 27. The British WBO 147 lbs titleholder makes the third defense of her belt. The former unified super featherweight champion of Woodland Hills, California makes the second attempt to win a world title in her second weight class. The main event bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

The co-main event features Xander Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) of Puerto Rico up against Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Zayas’ NABF and NABO super welterweight titles at stake.

The main card opener pits Bruce Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York against Sulaiman Segawa (17-4-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight. Carrington puts on the line his NABF and WBO Intercontinental belts. Segawa brings to the ring his WBC Silver strap.

Headlining the Ryan vs Mayer prelims, Vito Mielnicki Jr (19-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey squares off against Khalil El Harraz (16-5-1, 2 KOs) of Italy. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light middleweight.

Watch on ESPN+

Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer results

Get Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT)

  • Sandy Ryan vs. Mikaela Mayer
  • Xander Zayas vs. Damian Sosa
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Sulaiman Segawa

Prelims (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

  • Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Khalil El Harraz
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Mario Hernandez
  • Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kendo Castaneda
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Yomar Alamo
  • Rohan Polanco vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.