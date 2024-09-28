Video: Xander Zayas ‘ready for elite names’ with decision against Damian Sosa

Xander Zayas came out on top on September 27, when he faced Damian Sosa at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer live on ESPN.

The unbeaten Puerto Rican defeated his opponent of Mexico by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at super welterweight, all three judges scored the fight 100-90.

With the victory by, Zayas improved to 20-0, 12 KOs and retained his NABF and NABO belts. In his post-fight interview, the Sunrise, Florida-based 22-year-old said his was ready to face one of the division’s top 5 contenders.

“I just told him, he pushed me and he elevated me to the next level,” Xander Zayas said post-fight. “Now I feel like I’m ready. Before I felt like I was ready, but now I think I let everybody know that I’m ready for the elite names.”

“They said he threw 84 punches per round. I didn’t see that today. I did my job. Now I just gotta be calm relax and see what the company wants to do. Whoever in the top five.”

27-year-old Damian Sosa dropped to 25-3, 12 KOs. The defeat snapped his three-fight winning streak.