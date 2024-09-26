Photos: Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer on weight for 147 lbs title in New York

Sandy Ryan and Mikaela Mayer successfully weighed-in ahead of their world title fight at The Theater at MSG in New York on September 27. The welterweight showdown features the defending WBO champion of England up against the former unified super featherweight champion of Woodland Hills, California.

Both fighters made the required 147 lbs limit. Champion Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) tipped the scales at 146.6 lbs for the third defends of her belt. Contender Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs) showed 146.8 lbs for her second attempt to become a two-division world champion. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) came in at 153.4 lbs for his NABF and NABO super welterweight titles defense against Mexico’s Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs). The challenger was 153.6 lbs. The 10-round contest serves as the co-main event.

Featherweights Bruce Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York and Sulaiman Segawa (17-4-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda were 125.8 lbs and 123.8 lbs, respectively. The 10-round matchup kicks off the main card live on ESPN. Carrington’s NABF and WBO Intercontinental and Segawa’s WBC Silver straps are on the line.

Vito Mielnicki Jr (19-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey weighed-in at 153.8 lbs for his clash with Italy’s Khalil El Harraz (16-5-1, 2 KOs), who showed 152.4 lbs. The 10-round light middleweight bout headlines the Ryan vs Mayer prelims live on ESPN+.

Sandy Ryan and Mikaela Mayer | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Sandy Ryan and Mikaela Mayer | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Xander Zayas and Damian Sosa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruce Carrington and Sulaiman Segawa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Vito Mielnicki Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The current Ryan vs Mayer lineup and weights look as the following:

Main card

