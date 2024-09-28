Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer full fight video highlights

Sandy Ryan and Mikaela Mayer squared off in the main event live on ESPN from The Theater at MSG in New York on Friday, September 27. The contest featured the defending WBO welterweight champion of the UK up against the former unified super featherweight champion of Woodland Hills, California.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance and produced fireworks. In the end, judge Bob Williams scored the fight 95-95, while judges Waleska Roldan and Benoit Roussel had 97-93 and 96-94, respectively, in favor of the representative of the country-host.

With the victory by majority decision, Mikaela Mayer, who previously held a unified super featherweight title, became a new WBO champion at welterweight. The 34-year-old native of Woodland Hills, California improved to 20-2, 5 KOs and returned to winning ways, after an unsuccessful challenge for IBF strap against Natasha Jonas in January.

Sandy Ryan, who hours prior to the fight was hit with a tin of paint, didn’t succeed in the third defense of her belt. The 31-year-old dropped to 7-2-1, 3 KOs and lost her title.