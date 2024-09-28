Video: Rohan Polanco dominates Marcelino Nicolas Lopez to sixth-round TKO

Rohan Polanco took a dominant win against Marcelino Nicolas Lopez on September 27 at The Theater at MSG in New York. Battling it out in the event opener, leading to Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer live on ESPN, the Dominican super lightweight claimed win against the Argentinian veteran inside the distance.

Polanco secured the first knockdown at the end of the third round with a right uppercut. In the fourth round, Lopez took a knee after his opponent landed an overhand right. The 38-year-old native of Arribenos, Buenos Aires took a knee for the second time in the sixth round from a big right hand.

Referee Eddie Claudio called it a day after the unbeaten 25-year-old forced his rival to take a knee for the second time in the round. The official time was 2 minutes and 8 seconds into the sixth round.

With the win by TKO, Rohan Polanco made his third successful ring appearance for the year and improved to 14-0, 9 KOs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez dropped to 37-5-1, 22 KOs and suffered his third defeat in a row.