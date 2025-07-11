Photos: Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda official for 135-pound title

Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda successfully made weight for their 135-pound title bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, New York. Stevenson puts his WBC belt on the line.

Unbeaten three-division champion Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) weighed in at 135 lbs for the third defense of his strap. Mexico’s undefeated interim champion Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) showed 134.6 lbs for his first attempt to become full champion.

Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and UK’s Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) both tipped the scales at 167.6 lbs for their co-feature. The contest serves as a WBC title eliminator.

Also on the card, WBC 140-pound champion Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic came in at 139.8 lbs for his title defense against Puerto Rico’s former champion Subriel Matias (22-2, 22 KOs), who registered 140 lbs.

Plus, former two-division champion David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) of Cuba and Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) both came in at 174.8 lbs.

Check out the current Stevenson vs Zepeda lineup and weights below.

The Stevenson vs Zepeda weights are as follows: