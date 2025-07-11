Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda official for 135-pound title

Shakur Stevenson defends his WBC 135-pound title against William Zepeda this Saturday in Verona, New York

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Shakur Stevenson during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against William Zepeda
Shakur Stevenson during the weigh-in on July 11, 2025, ahead of his bout against William Zepeda at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda successfully made weight for their 135-pound title bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, New York. Stevenson puts his WBC belt on the line.

Unbeaten three-division champion Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) weighed in at 135 lbs for the third defense of his strap. Mexico’s undefeated interim champion Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) showed 134.6 lbs for his first attempt to become full champion.

Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and UK’s Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) both tipped the scales at 167.6 lbs for their co-feature. The contest serves as a WBC title eliminator.

Also on the card, WBC 140-pound champion Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic came in at 139.8 lbs for his title defense against Puerto Rico’s former champion Subriel Matias (22-2, 22 KOs), who registered 140 lbs.

Plus, former two-division champion David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) of Cuba and Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) both came in at 174.8 lbs.

Check out the current Stevenson vs Zepeda lineup and weights below.

William Zepeda during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Shakur Stevenson
William Zepeda during the weigh-in on July 11, 2025, ahead of his bout against Shakur Stevenson at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda during the weigh-in in Corona, NY
Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda during the weigh-in on July 11, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz during the weigh-in in Corona, NY
Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz during the weigh-in on July 11, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Alberto Puello and Subriel Matias during the weigh-in in Corona, NY
Alberto Puello and Subriel Matias during the weigh-in on July 11, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Reito Tsutsumi and Michael Ruiz during the weigh-in in Corona, NY
Reito Tsutsumi and Michael Ruiz during the weigh-in on July 11, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Mohammed Alakel and Placido Hoff during the weigh-in in Corona, NY
Mohammed Alakel and Placido Hoff during the weigh-in on July 11, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

The Stevenson vs Zepeda weights are as follows:

  • Edgar Berlanga (167.6 lbs) vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (167.6 lbs)
  • Shakur Stevenson (135 lbs) vs. William Zepeda (134.6 lbs)
  • Alberto Puello (139.8 lbs) vs. Subriel Matias (140 lbs)
  • David Morrell (174.8 lbs) vs. Imam Khataev (174.8 lbs)
  • Reito Tsutsumi (134.6 lbs) vs. Michael Ruiz (134.8 lbs)
  • Mohammed Alakel (136.8 lbs) vs. Placido Hoff (135.2 lbs)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.