Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Live results: Oscar Valdez faces Ricky Medina

Oscar Valdez returns to the ring against Richard "Ricky" Medina, live from Nogales, Mexico

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Oscar Valdez and Ricky Medina at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Nogales, Mexico
Oscar Valdez and Ricky Medina during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Oscar Valdez returns to the ring to face Richard “Ricky” Medina on Saturday, September 6, live from Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico. They clash in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Mexico’s former two-weight champion Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs) is aiming to bounce back from a defeat to Emanuel Navarrete last December and earn his next title shot. “Ricky” Medina (16-3, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, is targeting his second win in a row.

Among the Valdez vs Medina undercard bouts, Jose Ramirez Maciel (23-2, 12 KOs) takes on Jose Amaro Guerrero (12-0-1, 4 KOs) at super bantamweight. Also at super bantamweight, Angel Patron Cruz (17-0, 12 KOs) meets Carlos Vargas Jaquez (18-2, 13 KOs).

Additionally, Erick Fernando Campos (7-1, 3 KOs) faces Omar Garcia (6-12, 1 KO) at super lightweight. A super featherweight swing bout features Luis Corona Parra (5-0-1, 4 KOs) versus Yohan Orduno (3-0, 3 KOs).

Valdez vs Medina live blog

Valdez vs Medina: How to watch and start time

Valdez vs Medina airs live on ESPN Deportes. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.

Valdez vs Medina results

Get Valdez vs Medina full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

  • Oscar Valdez vs. Ricky Medina
  • Jose Ramirez Maciel vs. Jose Amaro Guerrero
  • Angel Patron Cruz vs. Carlos Vargas Jaquez
  • Erick Fernando Campos vs. Omar Garcia
  • Luis Corona Parra vs. Yohan Orduno
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.