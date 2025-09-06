Live results: Oscar Valdez faces Ricky Medina

Oscar Valdez returns to the ring to face Richard “Ricky” Medina on Saturday, September 6, live from Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico. They clash in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Mexico’s former two-weight champion Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs) is aiming to bounce back from a defeat to Emanuel Navarrete last December and earn his next title shot. “Ricky” Medina (16-3, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, is targeting his second win in a row.

Among the Valdez vs Medina undercard bouts, Jose Ramirez Maciel (23-2, 12 KOs) takes on Jose Amaro Guerrero (12-0-1, 4 KOs) at super bantamweight. Also at super bantamweight, Angel Patron Cruz (17-0, 12 KOs) meets Carlos Vargas Jaquez (18-2, 13 KOs).

Additionally, Erick Fernando Campos (7-1, 3 KOs) faces Omar Garcia (6-12, 1 KO) at super lightweight. A super featherweight swing bout features Luis Corona Parra (5-0-1, 4 KOs) versus Yohan Orduno (3-0, 3 KOs).

Valdez vs Medina airs live on ESPN Deportes. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.

