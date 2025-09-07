Watch the fight video highlight featuring Oscar Valdez as he defeats Richard “Ricky” Medina by unanimous decision at super featherweight. The judges scored the 10-round fight 97-93, 98-92, and 100-90. With the victory, Valdez, a former two-weight champion, rebounds from his defeat to Emanuel Navarrete last December. The pair clashed in the main event at Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico, on September 6.
Oscar Valdez vs Ricky Medina: Full fight video highlights
Oscar Valdez defeats Richard 'Ricky Medina to rebound from his loss to Emanuel Navarrete
