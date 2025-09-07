Oscar Valdez vs Ricky Medina: Full fight video highlights

Watch the fight video highlight featuring Oscar Valdez as he defeats Richard “Ricky” Medina by unanimous decision at super featherweight. The judges scored the 10-round fight 97-93, 98-92, and 100-90. With the victory, Valdez, a former two-weight champion, rebounds from his defeat to Emanuel Navarrete last December. The pair clashed in the main event at Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico, on September 6.