Photos: Oscar Valdez and Ricky Medina face off at press conference

Oscar Valdez and Richard “Ricky” Medina previewed their upcoming bout and went face-to-face at the pre-fight press conference. The two fighters square off this Saturday, September 6, live from Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Mexico’s former two-division champion, Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs), was last in action last December when he was stopped by Emanuel Navarrete in the sixth round. A few days ahead of his ring return, the 34-year-old said that despite his losses, he has always been able to bounce back and is once again aiming for a shot at a title and another championship reign.

“In boxing, I have had my ups and downs,” Oscar Valdez said. “In the Olympic Games, I tried to get a medal, but it didn’t happen. As a professional, I became a world champion, but then I suffered a loss. I was able to become a champion again, but suffered another loss as well. But that’s life. There will always be ups and downs.”

“The main goal for me right now is to become a world champion again. I want to return to Nogales as a world champion, and I want to be your champion. But in order to do that, I have to get through this fight. I’m taking this fight very seriously. I respect Ricky Medina a lot. I have seen him fight. He is strong and young, and he has the same dream that I have. All boxers want to become a world champion, and that’s why we are all here.”

“I’m focused on doing what I have to do, which is to win. It’s very important for me to give an example. I need to be an example for the youth out there so that they can see that you can have losses and still be great. Michael Jordan. Kobe Bryant. All athletes have had losses. But that doesn’t take anything away from the fact that they were great legends. In order to give that example, I have to get through this fight.”

“I need to make clear in this fight who will go on to fight for a world title. I want to be a world champion again, but in order to do that, I have to win and give the example that in life you can come back from any defeat.”

Oscar Valdez during the press conference on September 4, 2025, ahead of his bout against Ricky Medina at Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

“Ricky” Medina (16-3, 9 KOs), from San Antonio, TX, is aiming for his second straight victory. The 24-year-old returned to the win column late last year, defeating Angel Hernandez Pillado via third-round TKO.

“I’m happy to be here and to have this opportunity,” Ricky Medina said. “I’m grateful for it.”

“Around this time in 2018, I was making my professional debut. So, to be here now fighting Oscar Valdez is an honor.”

“I’m looking forward to putting on a show for the city of Nogales and for everyone back home in San Antonio.”

Ricky Medina during the press conference on September 4, 2025, ahead of his bout against Oscar Valdez at Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

Oscar Valdez and Ricky Medina face off during the press conference on September 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

On the Valdez vs Medina undercard are a pair of super bantamweight bouts: Jose Ramirez Maciel (23-2, 12 KOs) faces Jose Amaro Guerrero (12-0-1, 4 KOs), and Angel Patron Cruz (17-0, 12 KOs) takes on Carlos Vargas Jaquez (18-2, 13 KOs).

Additionally, Ricardo Emmanuel Gonzalez Goy (9-0, 7 KOs) meets Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-1, 5 KOs) at super featherweight, and Luis Corona Parra (5-0-1, 4 KOs) battles Yohan Orduno (3-0, 3 KOs) in a swing bout, also at super featherweight.