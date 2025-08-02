Live results: Oscar Duarte faces Kenneth Sims Jr in title eliminator

Oscar Duarte faces Kenneth Sims Jr. on Saturday, August 2, live from Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight and serves as a WBA title eliminator.

Duarte (29-2-1, 23 KOs) of Mexico has won three straight fights since his knockout loss to Ryan Garcia in late 2023. Chicago native Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) aims for his 10th consecutive victory after defeating Kendo Castaneda by decision in February.

In the co-feature, Regis Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs) of New Orleans, LA, returns to the ring against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-7-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, CA. The matchup features two former champions in a 10-round welterweight contest.

Prograis is coming off two defeats to Jack Catterall and Devin Haney. Diaz Jr. is looking for his second win in a row.

On the undercard, Tristan Kalkreuth (15-1, 10 KOs) of Carrollton, TX, meets Houston’s Devonte Williams (13-2, 6 KOs) at cruiserweight. Joshua Edwards (3-0, 3 KOs) of Houston, TX, and Cayman Audie (4-1, 2 KOs) of Mora, MN, clash at heavyweight. Mexico’s Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (9-0, 8 KOs) takes on Quinton Rankin (21-9-2, 16 KOs) of Charlotte, NC, at light heavyweight.

Duarte vs Sims Jr live blog August 2, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Duarte vs Sims Jr: How to watch and start time Duarte vs Sims Jr airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Duarte vs Sims Jr results

Get Duarte vs Sims Jr full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr

Regis Prograis vs. Joseph Diaz

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Devonte Williams

Joshua Edwards vs. Cayman Audie

Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano vs. Quinton Rankin

Prelims