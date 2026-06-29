Fights This Week: Mason vs Bell and BKFC Liberty Brawl headline action

The title fight between Abdullah Mason and Albert Bell on Saturday, July 4 in Cleveland headlines this week’s boxing schedule.

There is no MMA (PFL or UFC) event this week.

A day earlier, on Friday, July 3, Austin Trout defends his title in a bare-knuckle clash against Ben Bonner at BKFC Liberty Brawl in Philadelphia.

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BKFC Liberty Brawl

Date: Friday, July 3

Friday, July 3 Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

BKFC Liberty Brawl: Trout vs Bonner takes place on Friday, July 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Main event: Austin Trout faces Ben Bonner for the vacant BKFC lightweight title.

Former BKFC welterweight champion Trout (4-0) of El Paso, Texas, comes off a third-round TKO victory over Luis Palomino in a rematch last December.

UK’s former interim BKFC lightweight champion Bonner (5-2) defeated Tony Soto by unanimous decision in a rematch in February.

Co-main event: Britain Hart defends her strawweight title against Sarah Shell.

Hart (10-3) of Layton, Utah, makes her fifth championship defense after retaining her title with a unanimous decision victory over Tai Emery last April.

Shell (3-0) of Omaha, NE, makes her first attempt to become a champion after scoring a unanimous decision against Laddy Mejia, also last April.

BKFC Liberty Brawl card also includes:

John Garbarino (4-0) vs. Mike Richman (8-3), middleweight

Cody Russell (2-0) vs. Jake Bostwick (5-2-1), middleweight

Matthew Turnbull vs. Pat Sullivan (1-2), lightweight

Nicholas Willey (0-0-0) vs. Eric Westbury (0-1-0), light heavyweight

Lex Ludlow (3-0) vs. Drew Nolan (1-3), cruiserweight

Malon Griffin vs. Billy Graves, welterweight

Anthony Pagan (1-0-0) vs. Zach Pannell (1-5-0), lightweight

How to watch: BKFC Liberty Brawl streams live on Prime Video, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell

Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio

Abdullah Mason defends his WBO lightweight title against Albert Bell on Saturday, July 4 at Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland-based southpaw Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, makes the first defense of his belt. He claimed the vacant title by unanimous decision against Sam Noakes last November. The 22-year-old was originally set to face former champion Joe Cordina (19-1, 9 KOs) of Wales, but Cordina was forced to withdraw due to a visa issue.

Toledo’s Bell (28-0, 9 KOs) stepped in on short notice. The 33-year-old was scheduled to face Miami-based Cuban Andy Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) in an IBF lightweight title eliminator two weeks later. He comes off a unanimous decision victory over Keith Hunter last August.

Co-feature: Bruce Carrington makes the first defense of his WBC featherweight title against Rene Palacios.

Brooklyn’s 29-year-old Bruce Carrington (17-0, 10 KOs) won the vacant title by knockout against Carlos Castro in January.

Mexico’s 25-year-old Rene Palacios (19-0-1, 10 KOs) makes his first attempt to become a champion after taking a split decision victory over Sulaiman Segawa, also in January.

Undercard bouts:

Tiger Johnson (17-0, 8 KOs) vs. Christopher Guerrero (16-0, 9 KOs), welterweight

Deric Davis (11-0, 10 KOs) vs. Carlos Ramos (18-4-1, 10 KOs), lightweight

Prelims:

Abdurrahman Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Alvaro Huizar Cabral (1-0), lightweight

Ibrahim Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Erik Hanley (1-2, 1 KO), super featherweight

How to watch: Mason vs Bell streams live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.