Dave Allen vs Thomas Carty leads Taylor-Pili undercard

The bout between Dave Allen and Thomas Carty has been confirmed, along with other matchups, for the undercard of Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili. The event, marking Taylor’s final fight, takes place at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5.

Britain’s Allen (26-9-2, 20 KOs) comes off a points decision victory over Ross McGuigan in June. With the win, the 34-year-old Doncaster native bounced back from a third-round TKO defeat to Filip Hrgovic last May.

Carty (11-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland defeated German Skobenko by points decision in March. With the victory, the 30-year-old Dublin southpaw rebounded from a second-round stoppage loss to Dajuan Calloway in his U.S. debut last March.

The two fighters square off at heavyweight.

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Also confirmed for the undercard is a welterweight bout between former title challenger Paddy Donovan (15-2, 11 KOs) of Limerick, Ireland, and Tyrone McKenna (25-6-1, 8 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Donovan, 27, won a majority decision over Karen Chukhadzhian in a title eliminator in May, bouncing back from a split decision defeat against Lewis Crocker in their rematch last September.

McKenna, 36, TKO’d Dylan Moran in the seventh round last September, after being stopped by Harlem Eubank in the 10th round last March.

Additionally, London’s former UFC fighter Molly McCann (4-0, 1 KO) goes up against Polish-born, UK-based Sylwia Doligala (8-2-2).

Unbeaten 36-year-old McCann won her previous bout in April by points against Ashleigh Johnson.

31-year-old Doligala (8-2-2) secured her third straight win in March, defeating Sydney Chambers, also by points.

Atop the fight card, Ireland’s two-division undisputed champion Katie Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) faces France’s Flora Pili (12-0, 2 KOs) for the undisputed super lightweight title. Taylor puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO belts on the line, with the vacant WBC strap also at stake.

The Taylor vs Pili undercard also includes:

Taylor Bevan (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. Emmet Brennan (6-0, 1 KO), super middleweight

Joe McGrail (13-0, 6 KOs) vs. Matthew Boreland (7-0, 2 KOs), super bantamweight

Paul Ryan (10-2, 4 KOs) vs. Paddy Gallagher (17-6, 10 KOs), middleweight

Adam Olaniyan (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, heavyweight

Bobbi Flood (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, super welterweight

The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.