Photos: Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr make weight for 140-pound showdown

Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. successfully weigh in and come face-to-face ahead of their bout in Chicago

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Duarte during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Kenneth Sims Jr in Chicago
Oscar Duarte during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of his bout against Kenneth Sims Jr. at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Following the final press conference, Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. weighed in and faced off one last time ahead of their bout on August 2. They square off in the main event, live from Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. Both fighters successfully made the required 140-pound weight limit.

Duarte (29-2-1, 23 KOs) of Mexico came in at 139.8 lbs, while Chicago native Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) showed the same. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Regis Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs) of New Orleans, LA, and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-7-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, CA, weighed in at 142 lbs and 142.2 lbs, respectively. Two former champions meet in the co-main event.

On the Duarte vs. Sims Jr. undercard, Tristan Kalkreuth (15-1, 10 KOs) of Carrollton, TX, registered 198.6 lbs for his bout against Houston’s Devonte Williams (13-2, 6 KOs), who was 196.2 lbs.

Joshua Edwards (3-0, 3 KOs) of Houston, TX, and Cayman Audie (4-1, 2 KOs) of Mora, MN, tipped the scales at 228 lbs and 242 lbs, respectively.

Mexico’s Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (9-0, 8 KOs) came in at 175 lbs, while his opponent, Quinton Rankin (21-9-2, 16 KOs) of Charlotte, NC, declared 174 lbs.

The previously announced preliminary bout between Chicago’s Deontae Pettigrew (14-0, 10 KOs) and Skylar Lacy (8-1-2, 6 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN, is no longer featured on the card.

Check out the current Duarte vs. Sims Jr. lineup and weights below.

Oscar Duarte during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of his bout against Kenneth Sims Jr. at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Kenneth Sims Jr. during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Oscar Duarte in Chicago
Kenneth Sims Jr. during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of his bout against Oscar Duarte at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Chicago
Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. face off during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. face off during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. face off during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. face off during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Chicago
Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Regis Prograis and Joseph Diaz during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Chicago
Regis Prograis and Joseph Diaz during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Tristan Kalkreuth and Devonte Williams during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Chicago
Tristan Kalkreuth and Devonte Williams during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Joshua Edwards and Cayman Audie during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Chicago
Joshua Edwards and Cayman Audie during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano and Quinton Rankin during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Chicago
Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano and Quinton Rankin during the weigh-in on August 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

The Duarte vs Sims Jr weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Oscar Duarte (139.8 lbs) vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. (139.8 lbs)
  • Regis Prograis (142 lbs) vs. Joseph Diaz (142.2 lbs)
  • Tristan Kalkreuth (198.6 lbs) vs. Devonte Williams (196.2 lbs)
  • Joshua Edwards (228 lbs) vs. Cayman Audie (242 lbs)
  • Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (175 lbs) vs. Quinton Rankin (174 lbs)

Prelims

  • Gael Cabrera (123.6 lbs) vs. Richard Reyes Diaz (123.2 lbs)
  • Mehki Phillips (133.8 lbs) vs. Joseph Ricardo Cruz Brown (134.6 lbs)
