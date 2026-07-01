Tyson Fury faces Mariusz Wach in Pattaya, Thailand in July

Former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring against Mariusz Wach on Friday, July 24. The bout takes place at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand. Profits from ticket sales will be donated to local charities, according to Queensberry’s announcement.

After suffering a pair of losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) made his comeback in April in London, defeating Arslanbek Makhmudov by decision. Following his matchup with Wach, the 37-year-old Manchester native is expected to face Anthony Joshua in an all-British showdown.

Poland’s Wach (39-13, 20 KOs) comes off a decision defeat to Viktor Vykhryst in March. Earlier in his career, the 46-year-old Krakow native challenged Wladimir Klitschko for the unified WBA, IBF, and WBO titles but fell short, also by decision.

The event poster included in Queensberry’s announcement on Tuesday featured the Netflix logo, although the press release did not mention the broadcaster. We reached out to Netflix to confirm whether the event will be streamed on the platform.

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“2026 is a landmark year for me in boxing, and I’m excited to be able to bring this event to Pattaya, a part of the world that is special to me,” Fury said.

“We’re coming together to put on a great show for the fans while using the opportunity to give back to the local community, who have been so good to me every time I have visited.”

“At the same time, I’m fully focused on preparing for a tough opponent and making sure I’m the best version of Tyson Fury going into fight night. It’s the start of a huge second half of the year for me.”

The promotion also announced that “In recognition of this extraordinary commitment to giving back, the World Boxing Council (WBC) will present Tyson Fury with the inaugural WBC Humanitarian Title – a historic honour for the Gypsy King.”

Further event details, including ticket and broadcast information, are expected to be announced shortly.