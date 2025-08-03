Subscribe
Photos: Oscar Duarte wins title eliminator against Kenneth Sims Jr

Oscar Duarte defeats Kenneth Sims Jr. by decision in a 12-round bout in Chicago

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Duarte celebrates victory over Kenneth Sims Jr. during their boxing bout in Chicago
Oscar Duarte celebrates victory over Kenneth Sims Jr. during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Duarte walked away with the win on August 2 when he faced Kenneth Sims Jr. at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. The two fighters went head-to-head for 12 rounds at super lightweight. The Mexican contender defeated Sims by majority decision, with scores of 114-114, 116-112, and 115-113.

With the victory, Duarte improved to 30-2-1, 23 KOs, marking his fourth win since suffering a knockout defeat to Ryan Garcia in late 2023. The 29-year-old also won the WBA title eliminator at 140 lbs.

Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD, is the current WBA champion in the division.

“I am very happy, it was a great fight, a war,” said Duarte. “I am very happy about this victory and I am very happy to be closer to be fighting for a world title.”

“Sims Jr. brought much experience and had great conditioning. He came very prepared. However, I felt that I was very prepared and that I was in control of the rounds. It was a fight where I learned a lot.”

“I am ok with doing a rematch with him, wherever he wants to do it. If he wants to run it back in Chicago, we can do it here again too, but I would come ready to knock him out.

31-year-old Chicago native, Sims Jr., dropped to 22-3-1, 8 KOs, snapping his nine-fight winning streak.

“I thought I won. It was a good fight, tough fight, but I thought I won.” said Sims Jr. “He brought pressure like I expected. Relentless pressure. It was nothing that I didn’t expect. I mean, I could’ve sharpened my defense. It was a good fight. He’s a tough fighter.”

It was amazing [the fans]. I love my hometown, I love my city. It’s good to see they love me too.”

“Absolutely [run it back]. I want it right back because I won that fight. It was a close fight, but I won it. We can go right back to it.”

Kenneth Sims Jr. punches Oscar Duarte during their boxing bout in Chicago
Kenneth Sims Jr. punches Oscar Duarte during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte punches Kenneth Sims Jr. during their boxing bout in Chicago
Oscar Duarte punches Kenneth Sims Jr. during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Kenneth Sims Jr. punches Oscar Duarte during their boxing bout in Chicago
Kenneth Sims Jr. punches Oscar Duarte during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte punches Kenneth Sims Jr. during their boxing bout in Chicago
Oscar Duarte punches Kenneth Sims Jr. during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Kenneth Sims Jr. punches Oscar Duarte during their boxing bout in Chicago
Kenneth Sims Jr. punches Oscar Duarte during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte punches Kenneth Sims Jr. during their boxing bout in Chicago
Oscar Duarte punches Kenneth Sims Jr. during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. during their boxing bout in Chicago
Oscar Duarte and Kenneth Sims Jr. during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte victorious over Kenneth Sims Jr. during their boxing bout in Chicago
Oscar Duarte victorious over Kenneth Sims Jr. during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Regis Prograis defeats Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz in co-feature

In the co-main event, Regis Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs) of New Orleans, LA, defeated fellow former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (34-8-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, CA, by unanimous decision at welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 96-94, and 96-94.

With the victory, Prograis bounced back from two straight defeats against Jack Catterall and Devin Haney.

“It was like when you have the jitters coming into a fight, then after that you get hit with the first one – and then it’s a fight,” said Prograis. “I knew it was gonna be a fight with him. I went to my corner and they said, ‘Listen, just keep your jab out.’ And that’s what I did. That’s how I got the job done.”

“People are gonna say what they wanna say, but I felt like I needed this. JoJo’s a veteran. He’s real tough, and he came to fight. We went 10 rounds – 10 hard rounds – and that’s something I definitely needed in my bag.”

“For me, I want to get back to being a champion. I want the big money. Big money or a world championship – that’s what I want next.”

Joseph Diaz and Regis Prograis during their boxing bout in Chicago
Joseph Diaz and Regis Prograis during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Regis Prograis punches Joseph Diaz during their boxing bout in Chicago
Regis Prograis punches Joseph Diaz during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Regis Prograis and Joseph Diaz during their boxing bout in Chicago
Regis Prograis and Joseph Diaz during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

On Duarte vs Sims Jr undercard

Among other Duarte vs Sims Jr results, Tristan Kalkreuth (16-1, 11 KOs) of Carrollton, TX, defeated Devonte Williams (13-3, 6 KOs) of Houston, TX, via RTD at cruiserweight. Williams didn’t come out for the third round. Kalkreuth dropped Williams in the second round with a left body shot.

Joshua Edwards (4-0, 4 KOs) of Houston, TX, dropped and stopped Cayman Audie (4-2, 2 KOs) of Mora, MN, in the first round at heavyweight. The official time was 1:29 into the round.

Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (10-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico defeated Quinton Rankin (21-10-2, 16 KOs) of Charlotte, NC, by unanimous decision after eight rounds at light heavyweight. The judges scored it 80-71, 79-72, and 79-72. On his way to victory, Gallardo dropped Rankin with a left body shot in the sixth round.

Tristan Kalkreuth punches Devonte Williams during their boxing bout in Chicago
Tristan Kalkreuth punches Devonte Williams during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Joshua Edwards punches Cayman Audie during their boxing bout in Chicago
Joshua Edwards punches Cayman Audie during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano punches Quinton Rankin during their boxing bout in Chicago
Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano punches Quinton Rankin during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gael Cabrera knocks down Richard Reyes Diaz during their boxing bout in Chicago
Gael Cabrera knocks down Richard Reyes Diaz during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Mehki Phillips knocks down Joseph Ricardo Cruz Brown during their boxing bout in Chicago
Mehki Phillips knocks down Joseph Ricardo Cruz Brown during their bout at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

On the prelims, Gael Cabrera (9-0, 6 KOs) of Mexico TKO’d Richard Reyes Diaz (3-1-1, 2 KOs) of Cuba in the first round at featherweight. Plus, Mehki Phillips (7-0, 7 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD, stopped Mexico’s Joseph Ricardo Cruz Brown (12-15, 7 KOs) in the second round at lightweight.

