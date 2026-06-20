Live results: Oscar Collazo faces replacement opponent Neider Valdez

Oscar Collazo faces Neider Valdez tonight, Saturday, June 20, live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. The two fighters clash for the WBO International flyweight title.
- Unbeaten Puerto Rican Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, was scheduled to make the fourth defense of his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight (105 lbs) titles against Joey Canoy.
- Mexico’s Valdez (15-3-3, 12 KOs) stepped in on short notice after Filipino contender Canoy was forced to withdraw due to visa-related issues.
During the weigh-in broadcast, Collazo showed 110.6 lbs, while Valdez was 112.2 lbs for the bout now contested at 112 lbs. Meanwhile, the 12-round fight was announced as for the WBO International featherweight title, which has a limit of 126 lbs.
The 10-round co-feature pits Mexico’s Yair Gallardo (11-0, 9 KOs) against Canada’s Buneet Bisla (14-1, 7 KOs). The two fighters clash for the vacant NABO light heavyweight title.
On the undercard, Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) meets Orestes Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba in a 10-round bout for the WBA Continental Gold super lightweight title.
An eight-round heavyweight bout features Joshua Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs) of Houston, Texas, against Garreth Payton (7-2, 4 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana.
The main card opener is an eight-round super welterweight bout between Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Mexico’s Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto (12-6, 8 KOs).
- How to watch: Collazo vs Valdez streams live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Collazo vs Valdez results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Oscar Collazo vs. Neider Valdez
- Yair Gallardo vs. Buneet Bisla
- Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Orestes Velazquez
- Joshua Edwards vs. Garreth Payton
- Cayden Griffiths vs. Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto
Prelims
- Daniel Garcia vs. Christopher Rodriguez
- Nikolai Terteryan vs. DePriest Johnson
- Lorenzo Garcia vs. Tylan Gilmore-Smith
Collazo vs Valdez live blog
Video: Oscar Collazo stops Jesus Haro
In case you missed it, watch Oscar Collazo in his previous bout in March when he stopped Jesus Haro in six rounds.