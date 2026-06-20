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Live results: Oscar Collazo faces replacement opponent Neider Valdez

Unified minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo faces short-notice opponent Neider Valdez for the WBO International flyweight title

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Oscar Collazo and Neider Valdez during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Oscar Collazo and Neider Valdez during the weigh-in at Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA, on June 19, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions
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Oscar Collazo faces Neider Valdez tonight, Saturday, June 20, live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. The two fighters clash for the WBO International flyweight title.

  • Unbeaten Puerto Rican Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, was scheduled to make the fourth defense of his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight (105 lbs) titles against Joey Canoy.
  • Mexico’s Valdez (15-3-3, 12 KOs) stepped in on short notice after Filipino contender Canoy was forced to withdraw due to visa-related issues.

During the weigh-in broadcast, Collazo showed 110.6 lbs, while Valdez was 112.2 lbs for the bout now contested at 112 lbs. Meanwhile, the 12-round fight was announced as for the WBO International featherweight title, which has a limit of 126 lbs.

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The 10-round co-feature pits Mexico’s Yair Gallardo (11-0, 9 KOs) against Canada’s Buneet Bisla (14-1, 7 KOs). The two fighters clash for the vacant NABO light heavyweight title.

On the undercard, Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) meets Orestes Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba in a 10-round bout for the WBA Continental Gold super lightweight title.

An eight-round heavyweight bout features Joshua Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs) of Houston, Texas, against Garreth Payton (7-2, 4 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana.

The main card opener is an eight-round super welterweight bout between Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Mexico’s Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto (12-6, 8 KOs).

  • How to watch: Collazo vs Valdez streams live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Collazo vs Valdez results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Oscar Collazo vs. Neider Valdez
  • Yair Gallardo vs. Buneet Bisla
  • Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Orestes Velazquez
  • Joshua Edwards vs. Garreth Payton
  • Cayden Griffiths vs. Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto

Prelims

  • Daniel Garcia vs. Christopher Rodriguez
  • Nikolai Terteryan vs. DePriest Johnson
  • Lorenzo Garcia vs. Tylan Gilmore-Smith

Collazo vs Valdez live blog

Video: Oscar Collazo stops Jesus Haro

In case you missed it, watch Oscar Collazo in his previous bout in March when he stopped Jesus Haro in six rounds.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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