Collazo faces Valdez after visa issue forces Canoy out

Oscar Collazo defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Neider Valdez this Saturday, June 20, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. Valdez took the fight on short notice, replacing Joey Canoy.

Unbeaten Puerto Rican Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, makes the fourth defense of his belts.

Valdez (15-3-3, 12 KOs) of Mexico makes his second attempt to become a champion after dropping a unanimous decision to Erick Rosa for the WBA light flyweight title in late 2024.

Canoy (25-5-2, 15 KOs) of the Philippines was forced to withdraw from the bout due to visa-related issues, Golden Boy announced on Wednesday.

“My job is to stay ready for whoever my team puts in the ring,” Collazo said. “While the Canoy fight didn’t happen, my focus has shifted entirely to Neider Valdez this Saturday. Trust me, we’re about to add another unforgettable chapter to the historic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico rivalry.”

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Valdez said, “First and foremost, I would like to thank God, Golden Boy, Cotto Promotions, and my team for this incredible opportunity. When I received the phone call, I couldn’t believe it, but without hesitation, I accepted the challenge. I stay in the gym and work hard every day, always waiting for an opportunity like this.”

“I know who Oscar Collazo is – he is the best fighter in his division today, and I have looked up to him for a long time. It is a great honor to share the ring with him on such a big stage. I am ready to deliver the performance of my life and take full advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

In the co-feature, Mexico’s Yair Gallardo (11-0, 9 KOs) faces Canada’s Buneet Bisla (14-1, 7 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout.

Among the undercard bouts, Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) and Orestes Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba square off at super lightweight.

Current Collazo vs Valdez fight card

Main card

Oscar Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Neider Valdez (15-3-3, 12 KOs), 12 rounds, Collazo’s unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles

Yair Gallardo (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Buneet Bisla (14-1, 7 KOs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Orestes Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Joshua Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Garreth Payton (7-2, 4 KOs), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto (12-6, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight

Prelims