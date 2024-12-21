Usyk vs Fury 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Oleksandr Usyk faces Tyson Fury in a highly anticipated rematch live on DAZN from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 21. The pair run it back following their first fight in May.

Ukraine’s two-weight undisputed champion Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) came out on top, defeating former world champion Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) by split decision. The rematch is scheduled for 12 rounds with the unified WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles on the line.

The co-feature is a 10-round heavyweight clash between Slovakian-born, UK-based Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) and Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs) of Australia. Also on the card is a 12-round super welterweight matchup between Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine and Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) of the UK.

Among other Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard bouts, Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) meets David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs) in a 10-round all-British battle at heavyweight. As well, Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) of England and Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland square off in a 10-round contest at featherweight.

Plus, British Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) takes on Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) of Wales in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, French Dylan Colin (14-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Polish-born, Ukraine-based Daniel Lapin (10-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight.

Rounding out the Usyk vs Fury 2 prelims, Andrii Novytskyi (13-0, 10 KOs) of Ukraine defends his WBC International heavyweight title in a 10-rounder against Edgar Ramirez (10-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. The event opener is a six-round lightweight clash between Mohammed Alakel (1-0) of Saudi Arabia and Joshua Ocampo (8-33-5, 6 KOs) of Spain by way of Colombia.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 results

(11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm GMT)