Video: Serhii Bohachuk drops & stops Ishmael Davis in six rounds

Serhii Bohachuk came out on top on December 21 when he faced Ishmael Davis in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Battling it out on the Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard, the Ukrainian super welterweight defeated his opponent from the UK by way of stoppage.

The scheduled 12-round contest ended halfway through. In the second round, Bohachuk dropped Davis with a left hand that followed a right hand to the body.

As the bout went on, the Los Angeles-based 29-year-old continued dominating his opponent. At the conclusion of the sixth round, the latter’s corner made a call to stop the fight.

With the victory via RTD, Serhii Bohachuk bounced back from his defeat by majority decision against Vergil Ortiz Jr in August. The former interim WBC 154-pound champion improved to 25-2, 23 KOs.

Ishmael Davis, who took the fight on short notice, replacing Israil Madrimov, dropped to 13-2, 6 KOs. The 29-year-old native of Leeds, England suffered his second straight defeat.