Video: Moses Itauma eliminates Demsey McKean in the first round

Moses Itauma claimed a dominant win over Demsey McKean on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card topped by Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2.

The scheduled for 10 rounds clash of heavyweights didn’t go the distance. The Slovakian-born, UK-based southpaw, Itauma, dropped and stopped Australia’s McKean twice with a big left hand. Although the latter managed to get back on his feet both times, referee Bob Williams finished the count and waved the fight off at 1 minute and 57 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Moses Itauma made his fourth successful ring appearance and remained undefeated. The 19-year-old native of Kezmarok, Slovakia, improved to 11-0, 9 KOs, retained his WBO Intercontinental title, and landed the WBA International and Commonwealth Silver belts.

Demsey McKean of Ipswich, Queensland dropped to 22-2, 14 KOs, and suffered his second defeat in a row. The Brentwood, England-based 34-year-old southpaw went through the ropes for the first time since August 2023, when he was stopped by Filip Hrgovic in the 12th round.