Photos: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury on weight for heavyweight title rematch

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury weighed in wearing clothes, showing a 55 lbs difference between the two

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury at the weigh-ins ahead of rematch
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their championship rematch | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury successfully weighed in for their rematch on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The current unified heavyweight champion of Ukraine and the former world champion of the UK run it back following their first fight in May.

The fighters weighed in wearing clothes, showing a 55 lbs difference between the two. Two-division undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) came in at 226 lbs. Former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) showed 281 lbs.

The UK-based Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) of Slovakia and Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs) of Australia tipped the scales at 249.1 lbs and 251.1 lbs, respectively. The bout serves as the co-feature.

Among other matchups, Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine came in at 153.1 lbs for his 154 lbs bout against Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) of the UK, who was 153.6 lbs. Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) and David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs) declared 241.1 lbs and 257.6 lbs, respectively, for their all-British clash.

Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) of England showed 125.1 lbs, while his opponent Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland was 125.9 lbs. Plus, British Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) and Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) of Wales were 129.8 lbs and 129.1 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Usyk vs Fury 2 lineup and weights below.

Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Moses Itauma and Demsey McKean
Moses Itauma and Demsey McKean | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Serhii Bohachuk and Ishmael Davis
Serhii Bohachuk and Ishmael Davis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Johnny Fisher and David Allen
Johnny Fisher and David Allen | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Isaac Lowe and Lee McGregor
Isaac Lowe and Lee McGregor | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Peter McGrail and Rhys Edwards
Peter McGrail and Rhys Edwards | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Lapin and Dylan Colin
Daniel Lapin and Dylan Colin | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Andrii Novytskyi and Edgar Ramirez
Andrii Novytskyi and Edgar Ramirez | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Mohammed Alakel and Joshua Ocampo
Mohammed Alakel and Joshua Ocampo | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Usyk vs Fury 2 fight card

  • Oleksandr Usyk (226) vs. Tyson Fury (281)
  • Moses Itauma (249.1) vs. Demsey McKean (251.1)
  • Serhii Bohachuk (153.1) vs. Ishmael Davis (153.6)
  • Johnny Fisher (241.1) () vs. David Allen (257.6)
  • Isaac Lowe (125.1) vs. Lee McGregor (125.9)
  • Peter McGrail (129.8) vs. Rhys Edwards (129.1)
  • Daniel Lapin (174.9) vs. Dylan Colin (173.1)
  • Andrii Novytskyi (237) vs. Edgar Ramirez (261.1)
  • Mohammed Alakel (134.1) vs. Joshua Ocampo (133.4)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

