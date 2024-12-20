Photos: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury on weight for heavyweight title rematch

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury successfully weighed in for their rematch on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The current unified heavyweight champion of Ukraine and the former world champion of the UK run it back following their first fight in May.

The fighters weighed in wearing clothes, showing a 55 lbs difference between the two. Two-division undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) came in at 226 lbs. Former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) showed 281 lbs.

The UK-based Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) of Slovakia and Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs) of Australia tipped the scales at 249.1 lbs and 251.1 lbs, respectively. The bout serves as the co-feature.

Among other matchups, Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine came in at 153.1 lbs for his 154 lbs bout against Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) of the UK, who was 153.6 lbs. Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) and David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs) declared 241.1 lbs and 257.6 lbs, respectively, for their all-British clash.

Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) of England showed 125.1 lbs, while his opponent Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland was 125.9 lbs. Plus, British Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) and Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) of Wales were 129.8 lbs and 129.1 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Usyk vs Fury 2 lineup and weights below.

Usyk vs Fury 2 fight card