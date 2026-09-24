Fury vs Joshua date and location confirmed for December in Cardiff

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua square off in an all-British showdown on Friday, December 11, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The bout between two former heavyweight champions will stream live on Netflix.

In August, Fury teased “big news,” with his fight against Joshua being reported for November in New York.

After weeks of back-and-forth discussions over the venue, the fight was officially announced on Thursday, with Principality Stadium in Cardiff confirmed as the location.

The fighters are scheduled to preview their matchup and face off at a launch press conference on Wednesday, September 30, in London.

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Former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) comes off a seventh-round stoppage victory over Mariusz Wach in July.

Former two-time unified IBF, WBA, and WBO champion Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) won his previous bout, also in July, by second-round knockout against Kristian Prenga.