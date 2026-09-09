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Bradley Goldsmith vs Amir Abubaker added to Davies-Collins undercard

Bradley Goldsmith defends his IBF International title against Amir Abubaker

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Bradley Goldsmith poses with his IBF championship belt after his victory over Brad Pauls
Bradley Goldsmith poses with his IBF championship belt after his victory over Brad Pauls at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on June 20, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

The middleweight bout between Bradley Goldsmith and Amir Abubaker has been added to the undercard of Liam Davies vs Nathaniel Collins. The DAZN-streamed event takes place at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham on September 26.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, Goldsmith (16-1, 10 KOs) of Coventry, West Midlands, puts his IBF International title on the line. The 28-year-old claimed the belt in June by unanimous decision against Brad Pauls on the undercard of Garner vs Magnesi.

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Coventry, West Midlands-based Abubaker (11-1, 8 KOs) of Iraq won his previous bout, also in June, defeating Dmitri Protkunas by unanimous decision. The victory marked the 26-year-old’s second win in a row.

Queensberry Promotions made the announcement on Wednesday.

A change on the card sees Nelson Birchall (11-0, 8 KOs) now facing Lewis Morris (11-4-1, 1 KO) in a super featherweight bout. Morris replaced the initially announced Gully Powar (13-1-1, 1 KO).

Headlining the event titled “Home Stretch,” Liam Davies (18-1, 9 KOs) of England defends his European featherweight title against Nathaniel Collins (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Scotland.

The co-feature is a middleweight rematch between Nathan Heaney (19-2-1, 6 KOs) of England and Gerome Warburton (17-2-2, 2 KOs) of Wales.

Current lineup

  • Liam Davies (18-1, 9 KOs) vs. Nathaniel Collins (17-1-1, 8 KOs), Davies’ European featherweight title
  • Luke McCormack (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Kay Prospere (16-2-1, 7 KOs), vacant British super lightweight title
  • Nathan Heaney (19-2-1, 6 KOs) vs. Gerome Warburton (17-2-2, 2 KOs), middleweight
  • Bradley Goldsmith (16-1, 10 KOs) vs. Amir Abubaker (11-1, 8 KOs), IBF International middleweight title
  • Nelson Birchall (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. Lewis Morris (11-4-1, 1 KO), super featherweight
  • Lasha Guruli (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Hughie Wilson (11-2, 2 KOs), super lightweight
  • Lewis Lawton (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Cheikh Diop (6-1, 4 KOs), super welterweight
  • Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Matias Ezequiel Herrera (8-8-2, 5 KOs), welterweight
  • Lewis Williams (4-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, heavyweight
  • Lewis Richardson (2-0) vs. Ivan Trofimovich (1-3-1, 1 KO), super welterweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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