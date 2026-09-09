Bradley Goldsmith vs Amir Abubaker added to Davies-Collins undercard

The middleweight bout between Bradley Goldsmith and Amir Abubaker has been added to the undercard of Liam Davies vs Nathaniel Collins. The DAZN-streamed event takes place at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham on September 26.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, Goldsmith (16-1, 10 KOs) of Coventry, West Midlands, puts his IBF International title on the line. The 28-year-old claimed the belt in June by unanimous decision against Brad Pauls on the undercard of Garner vs Magnesi.

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Coventry, West Midlands-based Abubaker (11-1, 8 KOs) of Iraq won his previous bout, also in June, defeating Dmitri Protkunas by unanimous decision. The victory marked the 26-year-old’s second win in a row.

Queensberry Promotions made the announcement on Wednesday.

A change on the card sees Nelson Birchall (11-0, 8 KOs) now facing Lewis Morris (11-4-1, 1 KO) in a super featherweight bout. Morris replaced the initially announced Gully Powar (13-1-1, 1 KO).

Headlining the event titled “Home Stretch,” Liam Davies (18-1, 9 KOs) of England defends his European featherweight title against Nathaniel Collins (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Scotland.

The co-feature is a middleweight rematch between Nathan Heaney (19-2-1, 6 KOs) of England and Gerome Warburton (17-2-2, 2 KOs) of Wales.

Current lineup

Liam Davies (18-1, 9 KOs) vs. Nathaniel Collins (17-1-1, 8 KOs), Davies’ European featherweight title

Luke McCormack (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Kay Prospere (16-2-1, 7 KOs), vacant British super lightweight title

Nathan Heaney (19-2-1, 6 KOs) vs. Gerome Warburton (17-2-2, 2 KOs), middleweight

Bradley Goldsmith (16-1, 10 KOs) vs. Amir Abubaker (11-1, 8 KOs), IBF International middleweight title

Nelson Birchall (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. Lewis Morris (11-4-1, 1 KO), super featherweight

Lasha Guruli (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Hughie Wilson (11-2, 2 KOs), super lightweight

Lewis Lawton (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Cheikh Diop (6-1, 4 KOs), super welterweight

Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Matias Ezequiel Herrera (8-8-2, 5 KOs), welterweight

Lewis Williams (4-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, heavyweight

Lewis Richardson (2-0) vs. Ivan Trofimovich (1-3-1, 1 KO), super welterweight