Fisher vs Allen 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Johnny Fisher vs David Allen 2: Live results from Copper Box Arena in London, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Johnny Fisher and David Allen come face-to-face at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing rematch in London
Johnny Fisher and David Allen come face-to-face at the weigh-in on May 16, 2025, ahead of their rematch at Copper Box Arena in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Johnny Fisher faces David Allen in a rematch, live from Copper Box Arena in London, England on Saturday, May 17. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round bout at heavyweight. Fisher’s WBA Intercontinental title is on the line.

The English boxers run it back following their first fight last December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) defeated Allen (23-7-2, 18 KOs) via a controversial split decision. In the fifth round, Allen knocked Fisher down with hooks.

The co-feature is a 10-round middleweight bout between George Liddard (11-0, 6 KOs) and Aaron Sutton (19-1, 3 KOs). The contest serves as a British title eliminator, with the Commonwealth ‘Silver’ belt also up for grabs.

Among the Fisher vs Allen 2 undercard bouts, Kieron Conway (22-3-1, 6 KOs) and Gerome Warburton (15-1-2, 2 KOs) clash in a 12-rounder for the vacant British middleweight title, with Conway’s Commonwealth strap also at stake. Plus, Jimmy Sains (9-0, 9 KOs) and Gideon Onyenani (7-4) battle it out in a 10-rounder for the Southern Area middleweight title.

Watch on DAZN

Johnny Fisher vs David Allen 2 live blog

Fisher vs Allen 2: How to watch & start time

Fisher vs Allen 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 11:45 AM ET / 8:45 AM PT in the U.S. and 4:45 PM BST in the UK.

Johnny Fisher and David Allen at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing rematch in London
Johnny Fisher and David Allen at the weigh-in on May 16, 2025, ahead of their rematch at Copper Box Arena in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Who wins Fisher vs Allen rematch?

What’s your prediction for Fisher vs Allen 2 – or any other bout on the card? Leave your picks in the comments below.

Johnny Fisher vs David Allen 2 results

Get Johnny Fisher vs David Allen 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

  • Johnny Fisher vs. David Allen
  • George Liddard vs. Aaron Sutton
  • Kieron Conway vs. Gerome Warburton
  • Jimmy Sains vs. Gideon Onyenani

Prelims (11:45 AM ET / 4:45 PM BST)

  • John Hedges vs. Nathan Quarless
  • Taylor Bevan vs. Juan Cruz Cacheiro
  • Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Novak Radulovic
  • Shannon Ryan vs. Fara El Bousairi
