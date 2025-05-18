Photos: David Allen drops Johnny Fisher twice to take revenge by TKO

David Allen came out on top on May 17 when he faced Johnny Fisher in a rematch at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The Doncaster heavyweight defeated his opponent from London by TKO, twice sending him to the canvas along the way.

Fisher first touched the canvas from a right hand, and then from a left hook that followed a left body shot. The official time of the stoppage was 3 minutes into the fifth round, as Fisher’s corner threw in the towel and the bell rang.

With the win, David Allen (24-7-2, 19 KOs) claimed the WBA Intercontinental title and took revenge for a split decision defeat he suffered in their first fight last December. Johnny Fisher (13-1, 11 KOs) recorded the first loss of his pro career and lost the strap.

In the co-main event, George Liddard (12-0, 7 KOs) defeated Aaron Sutton (19-2, 3 KOs) via fifth-round TKO. On his way to victory, Liddard scored three knockdowns. Sutton went down in the first, second, and fifth rounds, leading to his corner throwing in the towel. Liddard won a British middleweight title eliminator and earned the Commonwealth ‘Silver’ belt. The time was 2:20 into the fifth round.

Among other Fisher vs Allen 2 results, Kieron Conway (23-3-1, 7 KOs) dominated Gerome Warburton (15-2-2, 2 KOs), forcing the latter’s corner to throw in the towel. With the victory, Conway retained his Commonwealth title and landed the vacant British strap. The middleweight bout was halted at 1:26 into the fourth round.

Kicking off the main card, Jimmy Sains (10-0, 9 KOs) defeated Gideon Onyenani (7-5) by unanimous decision at middleweight. After 10 rounds, the scores were 100-90, 98-92, and 100-91. In addition to the win, Sains lifted the vacant Southern Area belt.

On Fisher vs Allen 2 prelims

Atop the Fisher vs Allen 2 prelims, John Hedges (11-0, 3 KOs) defeated Nathan Quarless (13-2) by unanimous decision at cruiserweight. With the scores 99-92, 97-93, and 98-92, he picked up the vacant English title.

Among other bouts, Taylor Bevan (4-0, 4 KOs) stopped Juan Cruz Cacheiro (7-5, 3 KOs) in the second round at super middleweight. The time was 1:33 into the round.

Plus, Emmanuel Buttigieg (9-0, 3 KOs) defeated Novak Radulovic (20-13-1, 8 KOs) via third-round TKO at middleweight. The time was 45 seconds into the round.

In the event opener, Shannon Ryan (9-1, 1 KO) took a points victory over Fara El Bousairi (10-6, 3 KOs). The super flyweight matchup ended with a score of 77-74.