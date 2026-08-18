Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Fury teases ‘big news’ as Joshua fight reported for November in New York

Tyson Fury is expected to face Anthony Joshua in an all-British clash at Madison Square Garden

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Tyson Fury during the post-fight press conference
Tyson Fury during the post-fight press conference after his victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury is expected to face Anthony Joshua in an all-British heavyweight bout at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 20.

  • Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) shared a video on social media teasing the announcement of a “big fight,” but didn’t name Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs).
  • The date, location and venue have been reported but are yet to be confirmed.

BoxingScene noted a Daily Mail report that all parties were in agreement, but no official announcement has been made to date.

Advertisement

Fury and Joshua last fought in July

  • Former WBC champion Fury comes off a seventh-round stoppage victory over Mariusz Wach.
  • Former two-time unified IBF, WBA, and WBO champion Joshua knocked out Kristian Prenga in the second round after overcoming two knockdowns.

“I got some big news going to be dropped very, very soon,” Tyson Fury said in the video. “All is good in the hood.”

“Big fight on the horizon. The one you’ve all been waiting for.”

“About to be announced imminently. So, stay tuned. Good on.”

  • After his victory over Prenga, Joshua said that a fight with Fury was “closer than ever.”

Further details are expected to follow shortly.

Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here