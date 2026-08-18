Fury teases ‘big news’ as Joshua fight reported for November in New York

Tyson Fury is expected to face Anthony Joshua in an all-British heavyweight bout at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 20.

Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) shared a video on social media teasing the announcement of a “big fight,” but didn’t name Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs).

The date, location and venue have been reported but are yet to be confirmed.

BoxingScene noted a Daily Mail report that all parties were in agreement, but no official announcement has been made to date.

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Fury and Joshua last fought in July

Former WBC champion Fury comes off a seventh-round stoppage victory over Mariusz Wach.

Former two-time unified IBF, WBA, and WBO champion Joshua knocked out Kristian Prenga in the second round after overcoming two knockdowns.

“I got some big news going to be dropped very, very soon,” Tyson Fury said in the video. “All is good in the hood.”

“Big fight on the horizon. The one you’ve all been waiting for.”

“About to be announced imminently. So, stay tuned. Good on.”

After his victory over Prenga, Joshua said that a fight with Fury was “closer than ever.”

Further details are expected to follow shortly.