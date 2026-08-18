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Whittaker vs Wallace undercard announced for Birmingham in October

Ben Whittaker faces Conor Wallace in an IBF light heavyweight title eliminator

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Ben Whittaker celebrates his victory over Richard Rivera
Ben Whittaker celebrates his victory over Richard Rivera during their bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on June 27, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Matchroom Boxing

Six bouts have been announced for the undercard of Ben Whittaker vs Conor Wallace on October 3 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

  • Britain’s 29-year-old Whittaker (12-0-1, 9 KOs) comes off a second-round stoppage victory over Richard Rivera in June, marking his successful U.S. debut.
  • Northern Irish-born Australian southpaw Wallace (17-1, 12 KOs), 30, knocked out Walter Gabriel Sequeira in the sixth round in April, earning his 10th win in a row.

The 12-round contest serves as a final eliminator for the IBF light heavyweight title.

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Whittaker vs Wallace undercard

  • Bilal Fawaz (12-1-1, 4 KOs) makes the second defense of his British super welterweight title against Eithan James (17-2).
  • Sean Bruce (8-2) defends his British flyweight title against Hamza Uddin (6-0, 3 KOs), with the vacant Commonwealth title also on the line.
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan (11-0, 5 KOs) defends his English super featherweight title against Sonny Hardy (12-0, 5 KOs).
  • Klint Baptiste (5-0) defends his Midlands Area super middleweight title against Aaron Bowen (8-1, 6 KOs).
  • Also scheduled for the event are Adam Maca (6-0, 5 KOs) in a super featherweight bout and Odel Kamara in his professional debut.

Opponents for Maca and Kamara, along with the finalized card, are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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