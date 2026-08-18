Whittaker vs Wallace undercard announced for Birmingham in October

Six bouts have been announced for the undercard of Ben Whittaker vs Conor Wallace on October 3 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Britain’s 29-year-old Whittaker (12-0-1, 9 KOs) comes off a second-round stoppage victory over Richard Rivera in June, marking his successful U.S. debut.

Northern Irish-born Australian southpaw Wallace (17-1, 12 KOs), 30, knocked out Walter Gabriel Sequeira in the sixth round in April, earning his 10th win in a row.

The 12-round contest serves as a final eliminator for the IBF light heavyweight title.

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Whittaker vs Wallace undercard

Bilal Fawaz (12-1-1, 4 KOs) makes the second defense of his British super welterweight title against Eithan James (17-2).

Sean Bruce (8-2) defends his British flyweight title against Hamza Uddin (6-0, 3 KOs), with the vacant Commonwealth title also on the line.

Ibraheem Sulaimaan (11-0, 5 KOs) defends his English super featherweight title against Sonny Hardy (12-0, 5 KOs).

Klint Baptiste (5-0) defends his Midlands Area super middleweight title against Aaron Bowen (8-1, 6 KOs).

Also scheduled for the event are Adam Maca (6-0, 5 KOs) in a super featherweight bout and Odel Kamara in his professional debut.

Opponents for Maca and Kamara, along with the finalized card, are expected to be announced shortly.