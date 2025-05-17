Johnny Fisher vs David Allen 2 full fight video highlights

Johnny Fisher and David Allen squared off in an all-British rematch on Saturday, May 17 at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The pair of heavyweights met for the second time, following their clash last December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fisher took the victory in their first fight by split decision, overcoming a knockdown in the fifth round. The scheduled 10-round second showdown ended inside the distance, as Allen dropped his opponent twice to claim revenge by TKO.

Fisher went down after Allen delivered a right hand followed by a left uppercut and another right hand. Fisher managed to get back on his feet, but as the fight resumed, Allen followed up with a right hand to the body, then a left to the body, and a big left hook.

While Fisher was on his way to the canvas, his corner threw in the towel, and the bell rang, indicating the end of the round. The official time of the stoppage was 3 minutes into the fifth round.

With the victory, 33-year-old David Allen improved to 24-7-2, 19 KOs and claimed the WBA Intercontinental title. 26-year-old Johnny Fisher dropped to 13-1, 11 KOs, suffering his first defeat.