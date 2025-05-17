Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Johnny Fisher vs David Allen 2 full fight video highlights

David Allen drops Johnny Fisher twice to take revenge by TKO in a heavyweight clash in London

BoxingNewsResultsTop StoriesVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Johnny Fisher and David Allen squared off in an all-British rematch on Saturday, May 17 at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The pair of heavyweights met for the second time, following their clash last December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fisher took the victory in their first fight by split decision, overcoming a knockdown in the fifth round. The scheduled 10-round second showdown ended inside the distance, as Allen dropped his opponent twice to claim revenge by TKO.

Fisher went down after Allen delivered a right hand followed by a left uppercut and another right hand. Fisher managed to get back on his feet, but as the fight resumed, Allen followed up with a right hand to the body, then a left to the body, and a big left hook.

While Fisher was on his way to the canvas, his corner threw in the towel, and the bell rang, indicating the end of the round. The official time of the stoppage was 3 minutes into the fifth round.

With the victory, 33-year-old David Allen improved to 24-7-2, 19 KOs and claimed the WBA Intercontinental title. 26-year-old Johnny Fisher dropped to 13-1, 11 KOs, suffering his first defeat.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.