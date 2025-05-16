Photos: Johnny Fisher vs David Allen on weight for heavyweight rematch in London

Rounding out Fight Week for their rematch, English heavyweights Johnny Fisher and David Allen stepped on the scales to make it official. The pair run it back at Copper Box Arena in London on May 17.

Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) defeated Allen (23-7-2, 18 KOs) by split decision last December to land the WBA Intercontinental title, suffering a knockdown along the way. Stepping on the scales on Friday, Fisher weighed in at 245.5 lbs. Allen showed 265 lbs.

George Liddard (11-0, 6 KOs) and Aaron Sutton (19-1, 3 KOs) came in at 159.4 lbs and 159.9 lbs, respectively, for their bout serving as the co-main event.

Among other matchups, Kieron Conway (22-3-1, 6 KOs) registered 159.7 lbs, while his opponent, Gerome Warburton (15-1-2, 2 KOs), was 158.8 lbs. Plus, Jimmy Sains (9-0, 9 KOs) and Gideon Onyenani (7-4) were 159.4 lbs and 158.4 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Fisher vs Allen 2 lineup and weights below.

Johnny Fisher and David Allen during the weigh-in on May 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at Copper Box Arena in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Johnny Fisher and David Allen during the weigh-in on May 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at Copper Box Arena in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

George Liddard and Aaron Sutton during the weigh-in on May 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at Copper Box Arena in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Kieron Conway and Gerome Warburton during the weigh-in on May 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at Copper Box Arena in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jimmy Sains and Gideon Onyenani during the weigh-in on May 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at Copper Box Arena in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

John Hedges and Nathan Quarless during the weigh-in on May 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at Copper Box Arena in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Taylor Bevan and Juan Cruz Cacheiro during the weigh-in on May 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at Copper Box Arena in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Emmanuel Buttigieg and Novak Radulovic during the weigh-in on May 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at Copper Box Arena in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Shannon Ryan and Fara El Bousairi during the weigh-in on May 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at Copper Box Arena in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Fisher vs Allen 2 weights are as follows:

Main Card

Johnny Fisher (245.5 lbs) vs. David Allen (265 lbs)

George Liddard (159.4 lbs) vs. Aaron Sutton (159.9 lbs)

Kieron Conway (159.7 lbs) vs. Gerome Warburton (158.8 lbs)

Jimmy Sains (159.4 lbs) vs. Gideon Onyenani (158.4 lbs)

Prelims