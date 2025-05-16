Photos: Johnny Fisher vs David Allen on weight for heavyweight rematch in London

Rounding out Fight Week for their rematch, English heavyweights Johnny Fisher and David Allen stepped on the scales to make it official. The pair run it back at Copper Box Arena in London on May 17.
Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) defeated Allen (23-7-2, 18 KOs) by split decision last December to land the WBA Intercontinental title, suffering a knockdown along the way. Stepping on the scales on Friday, Fisher weighed in at 245.5 lbs. Allen showed 265 lbs.
George Liddard (11-0, 6 KOs) and Aaron Sutton (19-1, 3 KOs) came in at 159.4 lbs and 159.9 lbs, respectively, for their bout serving as the co-main event.
Among other matchups, Kieron Conway (22-3-1, 6 KOs) registered 159.7 lbs, while his opponent, Gerome Warburton (15-1-2, 2 KOs), was 158.8 lbs. Plus, Jimmy Sains (9-0, 9 KOs) and Gideon Onyenani (7-4) were 159.4 lbs and 158.4 lbs, respectively.