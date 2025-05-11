Full fight video: Johnny Fisher survives knockdown to defeat Dave Allen by decision

British heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen square off in a rematch on May 17 at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The contest follows their first clash, held last December on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The bout saw the two fighters go head-to-head for 10 rounds. In the fifth round, Allen (23-7-2, 18 KOs) sent his opponent to the canvas with big hooks. Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) got back on his feet and beat the eight-count.

In the end, the judges’ decision was split. One judge scored the fight 96-93 for Allen, while two other judges had it 95-94 for Fisher.

Battling it out in the main event on Saturday in London, unbeaten 26-year-old Johnny Fisher of Harold Wood, London, looks to secure a more decisive victory following the controversial split decision in their first fight. 33-year-old David Allen of Doncaster, Yorkshire, aims to take revenge and return to winning ways.