Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Full fight video: Johnny Fisher survives knockdown to defeat Dave Allen by decision

Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen square off in a rematch on Saturday in London

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

British heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen square off in a rematch on May 17 at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The contest follows their first clash, held last December on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The bout saw the two fighters go head-to-head for 10 rounds. In the fifth round, Allen (23-7-2, 18 KOs) sent his opponent to the canvas with big hooks. Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) got back on his feet and beat the eight-count.

In the end, the judges’ decision was split. One judge scored the fight 96-93 for Allen, while two other judges had it 95-94 for Fisher.

Battling it out in the main event on Saturday in London, unbeaten 26-year-old Johnny Fisher of Harold Wood, London, looks to secure a more decisive victory following the controversial split decision in their first fight. 33-year-old David Allen of Doncaster, Yorkshire, aims to take revenge and return to winning ways.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.