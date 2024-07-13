Subscribe
Ennis vs Avanesyan results, live stream, main event, undercard

Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan live results from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaron Ennis faces David Avanesyan live from Philadelphia
Jaron Ennis and David Avanesyan at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Wells Fargo Center in PA, Pennsylvania, USA on July 13, 2024 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jaron “Boots” Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) faces David Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 KOs) in the main event live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. The contest features the local undefeated world champion up against the Armenian former titleholder. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the IBF 147-pound belt on the line.

The co-main event pits Jalil Hackett (8-0, 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. against Peter Dobson (16-1, 9 KOs) of The Bronx, New York. The welterweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with WBA Continental North America title at stake.

Among the Ennis vs Avanesyan undercard bouts, Australia’s Skye Nicolson (10-0, 1 KOs) defends her WBC featherweight title against Dyana Vargas (18-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In addition, Khalil Coe (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey goes up against Kwame Ritter (11-1, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds. The vacant WBC USA light heavyweight strap is up for grabs.

Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan live stream

Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, July 14 at 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan results

Get Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Jaron Ennis vs. David Avanesyan
  • Jalil Hackett vs. Peter Dobson
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Dyana Vargas
  • Khalil Coe vs. Kwame Ritter

Prelims

  • Christopher Diaz vs. Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo
  • Christian Carto vs. Carlos Buitrago
  • Ismail Muhammad vs. Frank Brown
  • Dennis Thompson vs. Fernando Joaquin Valdez
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

