Photos: Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan on weight for 147 lbs title in Philadelphia

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis defends IBF welterweight title against David Avanesyan live on DAZN from Philadelphia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaron Ennis on weight for title defense against David Avanesyan
Jaron Ennis on weight for his IBF 147 lbs title defense against David Avanesyan at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, USA | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis faces Armenian contender David Avanesyan in his homecoming title defense at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 147-pound championship limit. Both successfully tipped the scales.

Jaron Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) weighed-in at 146.4 lbs. David Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 KOs) showed 147 lbs. At the final press conference, the hometown champion promised “a beautiful show”. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

David Avanesyan
David Avanesyan | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jaron Ennis
Jaron Ennis | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jaron Ennis and David Avanesyan
Jaron Ennis and David Avanesyan | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

In the co-main event, Jalil Hackett (8-0, 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Peter Dobson (16-1, 9 KOs) of The Bronx, New York go head-to-head at welterweight with WBA Continental North America title on the line. The fighters were 146.4 lbs and 146.6 lbs, respectively. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Peter Dobson
Peter Dobson | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jalil Hackett
Jalil Hackett | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Peter Dobson and Jalil Hackett
Peter Dobson and Jalil Hackett | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Also on the card, Australia’s WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson (10-0, 1 KOs) defends her 126 lbs title against Dyana Vargas (18-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. Both fighters were at 125.6 lbs. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Dyana Vargas
Dyana Vargas | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Skye Nicolson
Skye Nicolson | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Dyana Vargas and Skye Nicolson
Dyana Vargas and Skye Nicolson | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Plus, Khalil Coe (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey and Kwame Ritter (11-1, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland square off for the vacant WBC USA light heavyweight title. Coe came in at 174 lbs. Ritter was 173 lbs. The bout is also scheduled for 10 rounds.

Kwame Ritter
Kwame Ritter | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Khalil Coe
Khalil Coe | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Khalil Coe and Kwame Ritter
Khalil Coe and Kwame Ritter | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Ennis vs Avanesyan fight card

The Ennis vs Avanesyan full fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Jaron Ennis (146.4) vs. David Avanesyan (147), 12 rounds, welterweight – Ennis’ IBF title
  • Jalil Hackett (146.4) vs. Peter Dobson (146.6), 10 rounds, welterweight – WBA Continental North America title
  • Skye Nicolson (125.6) vs. Dyana Vargas (125.6), 10 rounds, featherweight – Nicolson’s WBC title
  • Khalil Coe (174) vs. Kwame Ritter (173), 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBC USA title

Prelims

  • Christopher Diaz (131.4) vs. Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo (131.4), 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Christian Carto (124.4) vs. Carlos Buitrago (125.8), 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Ismail Muhammad (144) vs. Frank Brown (144.2), 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Dennis Thompson (116.6) vs. Fernando Joaquin Valdez (119.2), 4 rounds, bantamweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

