Photos: Jaron Ennis drops & stops David Avanesyan in five rounds to retain title

Jaron “Boots” Ennis dominated David Avanesyan on July 13 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The unbeaten world champion successfully retained the IBF welterweight title in his homecoming defense. The contest served as the main event live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Ennis claimed the victory via RTD dropping his opponent with a big overhand left in the fifth round along the way. The fight was stopped prior to the start of the sixth round.

With the victory, Jaron Ennis improved to 32-0, 28 KOs and remained undefeated. In his post-fight interview, the 27-year-old native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania said he wanted to face “big names”, including Terence Crawford.

35-year-old Armenian former titleholder David Avanesyan dropped to 30-5-1, 18 KOs.

“I want the big names,” Jaron Ennis said. “Terence Crawford, anybody else in that weight that got a big name, let’s get it, let’s make it happen.”

“I feel phenomenal. Last time I fought at home was a sold out event. This one, I did it again. I appreciate everybody that came out once again. Everybody came out [to] support. I appreciate y’all so much.”

“I’m going keep putting on beautiful shows. Next fight I’m going be even better. Just keep tuning in, keep coming to support me, I’m going to keep bringing them knockouts home.”

In the co-feature on the card, Jalil Hackett (9-0, 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. defeated Peter Dobson (16-2, 9 KOs) of The Bronx, New York by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at welterweight, the scores were 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94.

Among others Ennis vs Avanesyan results, Australia’s WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) retained her belt via a 10-round unanimous decision against (18-2, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. Plus, Khalil Coe (9-0-1, 9 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey stopped Kwame Ritter (11-2, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland in the second round at light heavyweight.