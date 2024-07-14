Skye Nicolson bests Dyana Vargas via 10-round decision to retain title

Skye Nicolson successfully retained her WBC featherweight title against Dyana Vargas on July 13 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The pair battled it out on the card topped by Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. The champion from Australia defeated the challenger of the Dominican Republic by unanimous decision. All three scores were 100-90.

With the victory, Skye Nicolson made the first successful defense of her belt. The 28-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland improved to 11-0, 1 KOs and remained unbeaten.

Dyana Vargas dropped to 18-2, 12 KOs. The 32-year-old Dominican contender, who fought for the first time outside her home country, didn’t succed in her first attempt to become champion.

At the post-fight press conference, when asked whether she was still looking to face Puerto Rico’s seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs), Nicolson said she did not longer believe that fight would happen.

“I’ve been chasing that fight for a while now,” Skye Nicolson said. “People talk about the ‘back and forth’. I wouldn’t call it ‘back and forth’, because we’re not getting much back. I don’t see her fighting at featherweight again in 2024 let alone, maybe ever. So, I am losing hope in that fight happening, which is unfortunate because I don’t want to fight for vacant

belts, I want to dethrone champions.”

“While it’s frustrating, I’m not going to keep chasing something that she’s not showing any interest in, in giving us. So, I don’t see that fight happening.”

Serrano, who currently holds the WBA, WBO and IBF 126 lbs belts, is scheduled to face Stevie Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) at super lightweight on July 20 in Tampa, FL. The contest serves as the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Mike Perry. In her next outing booked for November 15 in Arlington, TX, the 35-year-old southpaw takes on her old rival Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland in a rematch for the undisputed 140 lbs title.

According to promote Eddie Hearn, in her next fight Nicolson could fight in the co-main event on a future card held in Australia with Australia’s newly-crowned IBF super lightweight champion Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) headlining the show.

