Munguia vs Bazinyan results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan live results from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaime Munguia faces Erik Bazinyan live from Glendale, Arizona
Jaime Munguia and Erik Bazinyan go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, USA on September 20, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) faces Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) live on ESPN+ from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on September 20. Going up against the undefeated Armenian-born Canada-based contender, the former world champion of Mexico looks to get back in the win column, after his first career defeat against Canelo Alvarez in May. The main event bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

The co-main event features unbeaten Richard Torrez Jr (10-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, CA up against Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

The main card opener pits Emiliano Fernando Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) of Oxnard, California against Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs) of Ireland. The match up is scheduled for eight rounds at junior welterweight.

Headlining the Munguia vs Bazinyan prelims, Charly Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) of the Philippines and Jorge Castaneda (17-3, 13 KOs) of Laredo, TX battle it out for the vacant WBO Intercontinental title. The championship clash is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior lightweight.

Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan results

Get Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT)

  • Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan
  • Richard Torrez Jr vs. Joey Dawejko
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Larry Fryers

Prelims (6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT)

  • Charly Suarez vs. Jorge Castaneda
  • Alan Garcia vs. Ricardo Fernandez
  • Demler Zamora vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez
  • Steven Navarro vs. Oscar Arroyo
  • Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Ilias Essaoudi
  • Sebastian Hernandez vs. Yonfrez Parejo
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

