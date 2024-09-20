Munguia vs Bazinyan results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) faces Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) live on ESPN+ from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on September 20. Going up against the undefeated Armenian-born Canada-based contender, the former world champion of Mexico looks to get back in the win column, after his first career defeat against Canelo Alvarez in May. The main event bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

The co-main event features unbeaten Richard Torrez Jr (10-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, CA up against Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

The main card opener pits Emiliano Fernando Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) of Oxnard, California against Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs) of Ireland. The match up is scheduled for eight rounds at junior welterweight.

Headlining the Munguia vs Bazinyan prelims, Charly Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) of the Philippines and Jorge Castaneda (17-3, 13 KOs) of Laredo, TX battle it out for the vacant WBO Intercontinental title. The championship clash is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior lightweight.

Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan results

Main card (10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT)

Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Joey Dawejko

Emiliano Vargas vs. Larry Fryers

Prelims (6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT)