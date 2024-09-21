Video: Charly Suarez drops & stops Jorge Castaneda in third round

Charly Suarez walked away with the win on September 20, when he faced Jorge Castaneda at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The pair squared off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout atop the Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan prelims.

The unbeaten Filipino junior lightweight defeated his opponent of Laredo, TX by way of TKO. After suffering the first knockdown from a left hook, the latter beat the eight count and said he wanted to continue. As soon as the fight resumed, Suarez continued pouring punches sending Castaneda to the canvas for the second time.

Although the representative of the country-host once again managed to get back on his feet, the referee called it a day to save him from further punishment. The official time was 2 minutes and 22 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, Charly Suarez improved to 18-0, 10 KOs and lifted the vacant WBO Intercontinental belt. Jorge Castaneda, who took the fight on a short notice replacing injured Andres Cortes, dropped to 17-4, 13 KOs.