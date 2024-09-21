Video: Richard Torrez Jr takes DQ win against Joey Dawejko

Richard Torrez Jr remained unbeaten on September 20, when he faced Joey Dawejko at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight bout served as the co-feature to Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan live on ESPN.

The undefeated southpaw of Tulare, California took another victory inside the distance dominating the Philadelphia native with big punches. The latter fought back, but was disqualified after losing his mouthpiece multiple times through the fight. The referee stopped the contest at 2 minutes and 2 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory, Richard Torrez Jr improved to 11-0, 11 KOs. The 25-year-old made his third successful ring appearance for the year.

“Joey was a vet. He didn’t give up,” Torrez Jr said post-fight. “That mouthpiece came out a little too much and that’s also a veteran move. But at the end of the day congratulations to him. He put up a good fight. I think we were able to show some more boxing ability like I was talking to you about.”

“I am whatever you say I am. If you tell me I’m a prospect – I’m a prospect. If you tell me I’m a contender – I’m a contender. I’m Richard Torres at the end of the day. I’m going to fight the same way.”

34-year-old Joey Dawejko, who also fought for the third time in 2024, dropped to 28-12-4, 16 KOs.