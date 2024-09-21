Subscribe
Video: Ricardo Fernandez upsets Alan Garcia with big KO in fifth round

Alan Garcia suffers first career defeat on Munguia vs Bazinyan undercard in Glendale, Arizona

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ricardo Fernandez claimed the win against Alan Garcia on September 20 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The scheduled for eight rounds bout was featured on the Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan undercard live ESPN+.

The Bolivian-born Spain-based lightweight pulled an upset, knocking “Kid Kansas” out. After the representative of the country-host switched into a southpaw stance, his opponent charged forward landing a big right hand. The referee opened the count and waved the fight off after reaching 10. The official time was 2 minutes and 25 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory by KO, 31-year-old Ricardo Fernandez returned to winning ways, improved to 16-13, 2 KOs and successfully debuted in the U.S. 21-year-old Alan Garcia of Ulysses, Kansas dropped to 14-1, 11 KOs and suffered his first career defeat. Both fighters went through the ropes for the fifth time in 2024.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

