Photos: Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan on weight for 168 lbs bout in Glendale, AZ

Jaime Munguia and Erik Bazinyan successfully weighed-in ahead of their fight at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on September 20. The super middleweight contest features Mexico’s former world champion up against the Canada-based unbeaten contender of Armenia. The event airs live on ESPN.

Both fighters came in under the required 168 lbs limit. Former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) tipped the scales at 167.7 lbs. Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) was 167.9 lbs. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Heavyweights Richard Torrez Jr (10-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, CA and Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia showed 232.6 lbs and 244.1 lbs, respectively. The eight-round bout serves as the co-feature.

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) of Oxnard, California weighed-in at 139.2 lbs for his junior welterweight bout against Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs) of Ireland, who was 138.2 lbs. The eight round matchup kicks off the action.

Charly Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) of the Philippines and Jorge Castaneda (17-3, 13 KOs) of Laredo, TX were also on weight for their junior lightweight bout with the vacant WBO Intercontinental title on the line. The fighters came in at 129.4 lbs and 129.1 lbs, respectively. The 10-round contest headlines the Munguia vs Bazinyan prelims live on ESPN+.

Unbeaten Art Barrera Jr (5-0, 4 KOs) of Long Beach, California and Frank Brown (3-6-2, 1 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas did not weigh-in during the broadcast. The six-round welterweight matchup is no longer featured on the card.

Jaime Munguia and Erik Bazinyan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Richard Torrez Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Richard Torrez Jr and Joey Dawejko go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Richard Torrez Jr and Joey Dawejko | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emiliano Vargas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emiliano Vargas and Larry Fryers go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emiliano Vargas and Larry Fryers | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Charly Suarez and Jorge Castaneda go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Charly Suarez and Jorge Castaneda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Alan Garcia and Ricardo Fernandez go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Alan Garcia and Ricardo Fernandez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Demler Zamora | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Demler Zamora and Gerardo Antonio Perez go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Steven Navarro and Oscar Arroyo go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Steven Navarro and Oscar Arroyo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jorge Garcia Perez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jorge Garcia Perez and Ilias Essaoudi | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Sebastian Hernandez and Yonfrez Parejo go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Sebastian Hernandez and Yonfrez Parejo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The current lineup and weights look as the following:

Main card

Jaime Munguia (167.7) vs. Erik Bazinyan (167.9)

Richard Torrez Jr (232.6) vs. Joey Dawejko (244.1)

Emiliano Vargas (139.2) vs. Larry Fryers (138.2)

Prelims

Charly Suarez (129.4) vs. Jorge Castaneda (129.1)

Alan Garcia (137.3) vs. Ricardo Fernandez (137.2)

Demler Zamora (130.7) vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez (133.2)

Steven Navarro (115.2) vs. Oscar Arroyo (114.4)

Jorge Garcia Perez (156.2) vs. Ilias Essaoudi (156.6)

Art Barrera Jr () vs. Frank Brown ()*

Sebastian Hernandez (120.4) vs. Yonfrez Parejo (125)

*Fight canceled.