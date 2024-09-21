Video: Emiliano Vargas scores dominant stoppage win against Larry Fryers

Emiliano Fernando Vargas came out on top on September 20, when he faced Larry Fryers at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The pair squared off in the main card opener leading to Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan live on ESPN.

The scheduled for eight rounds junior welterweight contest didn’t go the full distance. The Oxnard, California native put on a dominant performance and ultimately dropped his opponent with a left hand to the head that followed a pair of body shots. As soon as the latter hit the canvas, the referee waved the fight off. The official time was 1:23 into the fifth round.

With the victory by TKO, Emiliano Fernando Vargas improved to 12-0, 10 KOs. The Las Vegas-based 20-year-old made his fourth successful ring appearance for the year and remained unbeaten.

“I learned experience,” Vargas said post-fight. “Every time I’m in the ring I pick up more experience under my belt. You learn on the job. I don’t care what anybody says there is no book, there is no video on how to be a professional fighter and I’m just very blessed to do it here with the beautiful Arizona fans. Thank you so much I love you guys so much.”

“Larry Fryers, he’s a hell of a fighter. He’s a strong Irish guy. I said it on the interview ‘they’re just like Mexicans, they have their beans on toast’. So it’s just an honor to share the ring with him. He’s a strong tough fighter and I had to adapt and I had to find a way to win.”

“I’m going just keep on putting on performances. I love being in the ring. This is something I truly love to do.”

Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers dropped to 13-7-1, 5 KOs. The 34-year-old Irishman got his two-fight winning streak snapped.