Tank Davis vs Lamont Roach results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Gervonta “Tank” Davis faces Lamont Roach Jr. live on PPV from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 1. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round championship bout with the WBA lightweight title on the line.

Three-division champion Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD makes the sixth defense of his belt. Reigning WBA super featherweight champion Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. moves up a weight class and looks to claim a title in his second division. Davis, who weighed in 1.2 lbs under the championship limit of 135 lbs, said that the fight against Roach was “hopefully” his first of three fights in 2025.

Among the 12-round Davis vs Roach undercard bouts, Mexican Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD. Dominican Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC super lightweight title against Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) from Spain. Cuban Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) and Philadelphia’s former champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) clash for the interim WBA super welterweight title.

Tank Davis vs Lamont Roach airs live on Prime Video and PPV.com in the U.S., Kayo in Australia, and PPV.com in the UK and other countries.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr results

Get Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr

Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell

Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin

Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams

Prelims (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez

David Whitmire vs. Angel Munoz

Deric Davis vs. Jamal Johnson

Undercard (non-televised)