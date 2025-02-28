Subscribe
Photos: Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr official for 135 lbs title in Brooklyn

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis defends his WBA 135 lbs title, while current 130 lbs champion Lamont Roach Jr. moves up a weight class

By Parviz Iskenderov
Gervonta Tank Davis weigh in for his bout against Lamont Roach Jr
Gervonta Davis weighs in on February 28, 2025 for his bout against Lamont Roach Jr at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 1, 2025 | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. successfully weighed in ahead of their 135-pound world title fight. The pair battle it out in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on March 1.

Three-weight champion Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD, came in at 133.8 lbs for the sixth defense of his belt. Current WBA 130-pound titleholder Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., weighed 135 lbs for his attempt to become a two-weight champion.

Also making it official were the fighters battling it out on the Davis vs. Roach PPV undercard. Mexico’s WBA 140-pound champion Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) and challenger Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD, both tipped the scales at 138.8 lbs.

Dominican WBC 140-pound champion Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) and Spanish contender Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) both showed 139.2 lbs. Cuban Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) and Philadelphia’s former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) weighed in at 153.4 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively, for their interim WBA 154-pound title bout.

Additionally, former unified 154-pound champion Jarrett Hurd (25-3-1, 17 KOs) of Accokeek, MD showed 159.6 lbs for his preliminary card bout against Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (35-4, 34 KOs) of Venezuela. The latter declared 158.8 lbs.

Check out the current Tank vs Roach lineup and weights below.

The Davis vs Roach weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Gervonta Davis (133.8) vs. Lamont Roach Jr (135)
  • Jose Valenzuela (138.8) vs. Gary Antuanne Russell (138.2)
  • Alberto Puello (139.2) vs. Sandor Martin (139.2)
  • Yoenis Tellez (153.4) vs. Julian Williams (153.2)

Prelims

  • Jarrett Hurd (159.6) vs. Johan Gonzalez (158.8)
  • David Whitmire (146.4) vs. Angel Munoz (148.8)
  • Deric Davis (138.2) vs. Jamal Johnson (140.8)

Undercard (non-televised)

  • Dwyke Flemmings Jr () vs. Florent Dervis ()
  • Cristian Cangelosi () vs. Jarrod Tennant ()
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

