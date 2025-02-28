Photos: Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr official for 135 lbs title in Brooklyn

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. successfully weighed in ahead of their 135-pound world title fight. The pair battle it out in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on March 1.
Three-weight champion Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD, came in at 133.8 lbs for the sixth defense of his belt. Current WBA 130-pound titleholder Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., weighed 135 lbs for his attempt to become a two-weight champion.
Also making it official were the fighters battling it out on the Davis vs. Roach PPV undercard. Mexico’s WBA 140-pound champion Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) and challenger Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD, both tipped the scales at 138.8 lbs.
Dominican WBC 140-pound champion Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) and Spanish contender Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) both showed 139.2 lbs. Cuban Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) and Philadelphia’s former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) weighed in at 153.4 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively, for their interim WBA 154-pound title bout.
Additionally, former unified 154-pound champion Jarrett Hurd (25-3-1, 17 KOs) of Accokeek, MD showed 159.6 lbs for his preliminary card bout against Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (35-4, 34 KOs) of Venezuela. The latter declared 158.8 lbs.
Check out the current Tank vs Roach lineup and weights below.
The Davis vs Roach weights are as follows:
Main card
- Gervonta Davis (133.8) vs. Lamont Roach Jr (135)
- Jose Valenzuela (138.8) vs. Gary Antuanne Russell (138.2)
- Alberto Puello (139.2) vs. Sandor Martin (139.2)
- Yoenis Tellez (153.4) vs. Julian Williams (153.2)
Prelims
- Jarrett Hurd (159.6) vs. Johan Gonzalez (158.8)
- David Whitmire (146.4) vs. Angel Munoz (148.8)
- Deric Davis (138.2) vs. Jamal Johnson (140.8)
Undercard (non-televised)
- Dwyke Flemmings Jr () vs. Florent Dervis ()
- Cristian Cangelosi () vs. Jarrod Tennant ()