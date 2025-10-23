Live results: Joshua Pagan faces Maliek Montgomery in Puerto Rico

Joshua Pagan faces Maliek Montgomery live from Coliseo Pedrin Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday, October 23. The two fighters clash for the vacant WBO NABO lightweight title. The contest headlines the next edition of Big Time Boxing USA by Salita Promotions.

Unbeaten Pagan (13-0, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, targets his third win of the year after defeating James Bernadin by decision on the Moore vs Wright undercard in June. Montgomery (20-1, 18 KOs) of Macon, Georgia, looks to return to winning ways after dropping a decision to Jeremy Hill in March. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The co-feature is a featherweight bout between Ashleyann Lozada (2-0, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico and Brooklyn’s Melissa Oddessa Parker (6-3-1, 2 KOs). On the undercard, Felix Parrilla (11-0, 9 KOs) of New Haven, CT, takes on Kenneth Taylor (15-5-2, 6 KOs) of Tyler, TX, at featherweight.

Also, Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (7-0, 1 KO) and Marianela Soledad Ramirez (13-9-2, 6 KOs) of Argentina square off at super featherweight. Additionally, Carlos Arrieta-Torres (16-1, 9 KOs) and Alfredo Cruz (9-3-1, 5 KOs) meet in an all-Puerto Rican showdown at super featherweight.

Pagan vs Montgomery live blog October 23, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Pagan vs Montgomery: How to watch and start time Pagan vs Montgomery airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Pagan vs Montgomery results

Get Pagan vs Montgomery full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Joshua James Pagan vs. Maliek Montgomery

Ashleyann Lozada vs. Melissa Oddessa Parker

Felix Parrilla vs. Kenneth Taylor

Kiria Tapia vs. Marianela Soledad Ramirez

Carlos Arrieta-Torres vs. Alfredo Cruz

Prelims