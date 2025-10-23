Subscribe
Live results: Joshua Pagan faces Maliek Montgomery in Puerto Rico

Joshua Pagan and Maliek Montgomery clash for the vacant WBO NABO lightweight title, live from San Juan, Puerto Rico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Joshua Pagan and Maliek Montgomery face off during the press conference ahead of their boxing bout
Joshua Pagan and Maliek Montgomery face off during the press conference, on October 21, 2025, ahead of their bout at Coliseo Pedrin Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Victor Planas/Universal Promotions
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Joshua Pagan faces Maliek Montgomery live from Coliseo Pedrin Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday, October 23. The two fighters clash for the vacant WBO NABO lightweight title. The contest headlines the next edition of Big Time Boxing USA by Salita Promotions.

Unbeaten Pagan (13-0, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, targets his third win of the year after defeating James Bernadin by decision on the Moore vs Wright undercard in June. Montgomery (20-1, 18 KOs) of Macon, Georgia, looks to return to winning ways after dropping a decision to Jeremy Hill in March. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The co-feature is a featherweight bout between Ashleyann Lozada (2-0, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico and Brooklyn’s Melissa Oddessa Parker (6-3-1, 2 KOs). On the undercard, Felix Parrilla (11-0, 9 KOs) of New Haven, CT, takes on Kenneth Taylor (15-5-2, 6 KOs) of Tyler, TX, at featherweight.

Also, Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (7-0, 1 KO) and Marianela Soledad Ramirez (13-9-2, 6 KOs) of Argentina square off at super featherweight. Additionally, Carlos Arrieta-Torres (16-1, 9 KOs) and Alfredo Cruz (9-3-1, 5 KOs) meet in an all-Puerto Rican showdown at super featherweight.

Watch on DAZN

Pagan vs Montgomery live blog

Pagan vs Montgomery: How to watch and start time

Pagan vs Montgomery airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Pagan vs Montgomery results

Get Pagan vs Montgomery full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Joshua James Pagan vs. Maliek Montgomery
  • Ashleyann Lozada vs. Melissa Oddessa Parker
  • Felix Parrilla vs. Kenneth Taylor
  • Kiria Tapia vs. Marianela Soledad Ramirez
  • Carlos Arrieta-Torres vs. Alfredo Cruz

Prelims

  • William Y. Colon Vazquez vs. Paulo Figueroa
  • Eric Sanchez-Medina vs. Linomar Rios
  • Bryan Garcia vs. Luis Rodriguez
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

