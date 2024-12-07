Navarrete vs Valdez 2 results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Emanuel Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) faces Oscar Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) in a 12-round rematch live on ESPN from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on December 7. The all-Mexican showdown features the three-division world champion defending his WBO super featherweight title against the two-weight champion. Navarrete won their first fight last August by unanimous decision.

The co-main event is a 12-round rematch between Mexico’s current WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) and former titleholder Robeisy Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) of Cuba. Espinoza claimed the belt from Ramirez by majority decision last December.

Among the Navarrete vs Valdez 2 prelims, Lindolfo Delgado (21-0, 15 KOs) of Mexico faces Jackson Marinez (22-3, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight. Richard Torrez Jr. (11-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, CA takes on Mexico’s Isaac Munoz Gutierrez (18-1-1, 15 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

As well, Albert Gonzalez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA and Gerardo Antonio Perez (12-6-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina square off in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Steven Navarro (4-0, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles meets Puerto Rico’s Gabriel Bernardi (7-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, Giovani Santillan (32-1, 17 KOs) of San Diego, CA goes up against Fredrick Lawson (30-5, 22 KOs) of Accra, Ghana in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Art Barrera Jr. (6-0, 4 KOs) of Long Beach, CA and Mexico’s Juan Carlos Campos Medina (14-1, 3 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at welterweight.

In addition, Mexico’s Cesar Morales makes his pro boxing debut against Kevin Mosquera (2-0, 1 KO) of Ecuador in a four-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Las Vegas-based Demler Zamora (14-0, 9 KOs) and Roman Ruben Reynoso (22-5-2, 10 KOs) of Argentina go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 results

Get Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT)

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez

Rafael Espinoza vs. Robeisy Ramirez

Prelims (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)