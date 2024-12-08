Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 full fight video highlights

Emanuel Navarrete claimed a dominant knockout win over Oscar Valdez in a rematch at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on December 7. On his way to victory, the three-division world champion sent his fellow Mexican to the canvas three times.

Navarrete knocked Valdez down in the first round, and at the end of the fourth. In the fifth round, the latter’s mouthpiece went flying. The fight ended at 2 minutes and 42 seconds into the sixth round after Navarrete landed a big left shot to the body. Referee Raul Caiz Jr. opened a count and waved the fight off after reaching 10. Valdez wouldn’t get back on his feet.

With the victory, Emanuel Navarrete made the third successful defense of his WBO super featherweight title and improved to 39-2-1, 32 KOs.

“I had to work hard in each round,” Navarrete said. “I had to push him back. He comes forward. I had to push him back. And that was the right strategy to take down a Valdez who is always strong.”

“I told everyone before that I would have a new left hand. And that’s what has happened. It felt really good. We are now starting a second stage of my career. And I plan to take advantage of it.”

Two-weight champion Oscar Valdez failed to take revenge and dropped to 32-3, 24 KOs.

“We tried,” Valdez said. “That’s the most important thing. We tried to get the victory. Sorry to those who came to see me.”

“I wish it was a better result. Maybe next time. No excuses from me. He beat me well.”

The first fight between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez took place in Glendale, Arizona, in August 2023. Navarrete secured the win by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.