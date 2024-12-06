Subscribe
Photos: Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez on weight for 130 lbs world title rematch

Also official is a 126-pound world championship rematch between Rafael Espinoza and Robeisy Ramirez

By Parviz Iskenderov
Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez at the weigh-in ahead of their rematch
Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, USA on December 7, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Following the final press conference, Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez successfully weighed-in for their rematch on December 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. The pair squares off in a 12-round all-Mexican clash with the WBO 130-pound title on the line.

Three-division champion Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) weighed in at 129.9 lbs for the third defense of his belt. Two-weight champion Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) showed 130 lbs for his attempt to once again claim a world title.

Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza and Robeisy Ramirez of Cuba also made it official for their 126-pound world championship rematch, serving as the co-main event. Current WBO champion Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) came in at 125.7 lbs. Former titleholder Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) was 125.6 lbs.

Additionally, Albert Gonzalez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA and Gerardo Antonio Perez (12-6-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina tipped the scales at 139.9 lbs and 139.2 lbs, respectively. The contest serves as a feature fight atop the prelims.

Check out the current Navarrete vs Valdez 2 lineup and weights below.

Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez go face to face
Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez
Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rafael Espinoza and Robeisy Ramirez come face to face
Rafael Espinoza and Robeisy Ramirez come face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rafael Espinoza and Robeisy Ramirez
Rafael Espinoza and Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado and Jackson Marinez come face to face
Lindolfo Delgado and Jackson Marinez come face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Richard Torrez Jr and Isaac Munoz Gutierrez
Richard Torrez Jr and Isaac Munoz Gutierrez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Albert Gonzalez and Gerardo Antonio Perez
Albert Gonzalez and Gerardo Antonio Perez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Steven Navarro and Gabriel Bernardi
Steven Navarro and Gabriel Bernardi | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Giovani Santillan and Fredrick Lawson
Giovani Santillan and Fredrick Lawson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Art Barrera Jr and Juan Carlos Campos Medina
Art Barrera Jr and Juan Carlos Campos Medina | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Cesar Morales and Kevin Mosquera
Cesar Morales and Kevin Mosquera | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Demler Zamora and Roman Ruben Reynoso
Demler Zamora and Roman Ruben Reynoso | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Navarrete vs Valdez 2 fight card

Main card

  • Emanuel Navarrete (129.9) vs. Oscar Valdez (130)
  • Rafael Espinoza (125.7) vs. Robeisy Ramirez (125.6)

Prelims

  • Lindolfo Delgado (139.9) vs. Jackson Marinez (139.2)
  • Richard Torrez Jr (236.6) vs. Isaac Munoz Gutierrez (252.1)
  • Albert Gonzalez (127.2) vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez (127.7)
  • Steven Navarro (115.6) vs. Gabriel Bernardi (115.4)
  • Giovani Santillan (147.9) vs. Fredrick Lawson (146.3)
  • Art Barrera Jr (149.4) vs. Juan Carlos Campos Medina (149.7)
  • Cesar Morales (136.3) vs. Kevin Mosquera (136.4)
  • Demler Zamora (131.3) vs. Roman Ruben Reynoso (131.9)
